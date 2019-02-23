All the Celebrities on the Milan Fashion Week Scene: Cara Delevingne, Millie Bobby Brown, and More

When in Italy, who can turn down the prospect of some of the best pasta in the world? No one, as it turns out—not even the world's biggest supermodels. And so Milan Fashion Week is filled with plenty of glamorous dinner parties replete with celebrities, grand venues, and carbs. Moncler Genius hosted one to celebrate their latest collaboration with designers like Pierpaolo Piccioli, Simone Rocha, and Craig Green, which brought out Millie Bobby Brown, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Joan Smalls. Meanwhile, Prada held a post-show dinner that saw models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne still sporting the bleached eyebrows look, straight off the runway. Here, go inside the best parties of Milan Fashion Week.