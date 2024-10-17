Celebrities pay tribute to Liam Payne

Following news reports of his tragic death, celebrities have shared tributes to the pop star on social media. "So upsetting to hear the news of Liam Payne passing," wrote Paris Hilton on X. "Sending love and condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP my friend." Jack Johnson, recently rebranded as JVCKJ, penned "If this Liam Payne news is true, that s**t is honestly so gut wrenching. F**k the internet for being so ruthless over the past few months." "Sending strength to Cheryl (Cole) and his son Bear and all the One Direction family. RIP Liam Payne…”