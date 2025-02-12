Celebrities at Thom Browne Fall 2025: Queen Latifah, Adrien Brody & More

Thom Browne’s grand finale of NYFW also featured the most stacked front row of the week. His Tuesday late afternoon show drew the likes of Adrien Brody, Queen Latifah, Britt Lower, Cristin Milioti, Cara Delevingne, Cole Escola, Justin Theroux, St. Vincent, Eiza González, Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall, Peso Pluma, Patti Harrison, Lola Tung, King Princess, and Alessandro Nivola.

Lower, who stars in “Severance,” has been on the party scene this week, but Thom Browne was her first official show. She was dressed by the brand head to toe, of course, including a signature animal-shaped bag.

More from WWD

ADVERTISEMENT

“Is it a sheep or is it a goat? That’s the question,” she said. “I think it’s up to the viewer to decide.”

The designer’s clothes could easily fit into the “Severance” world, she mused.

“There’s a natural fit there, right? The American suiting and the office uniform,” she said.

Escola also had an animal handbag in tow.

“It’s a big goose,” they said. As for the contents? “It’s literally just filled with paper and one little tube of lip gloss. I couldn’t even find it. It’s buried in the paper.”

Escola, the creator of the Broadway hit “Oh, Mary!” has set to see successor Betty Gilpin onstage but has plans to go Thursday.

“But don’t tell Betty Gilpin. She told me not to tell anyone,” Escola said. “I’m excited. I wrote a play and I’ve never seen it before.”

Escola has worn Thom Browne on several occasions, including to the 2024 Met Gala. As for how the look at the show made them feel?

ADVERTISEMENT

“This makes me feel, for lack of a better word, c—t.”

Launch Gallery: Celebrities Front Row at Thom Browne Fall 2025 Ready-to-Wear Show Photos

Best of WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.