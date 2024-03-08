When is the first Celebrity Big Brother eviction and how can I vote?

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is due to hold the first live eviction of the series. (ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother will say goodbye to its first housemate on Friday night when viewers vote for the first evictions.

Two celebrities have been nominated to get the boot - Gary Goldsmith and Lauren Simon. So who are they and what put them in line for the chop? Here is the lowdown on the first CBB eviction nominees and how you can choose who to say goodbye to.

Who is nominated for eviction this week?

Gary Goldsmith

Gary Goldsmith is one of the first housemates to face eviction from the Celebrity Big Brother house. (ITV)

Gary Goldsmith, 58, is the uncle of Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. He says the royal family nicknamed him "Buncle", adding: "Have you heard of a buncle? 'Bad uncle', apparently every family has them.”

Sharon Osbourne chose to nominate Goldsmith using her killer nomination on the launch night, after observing him in the house and claiming he appeared to be "out of his depth". She originally nominated Goldsmith, reality star David Potts and TV presenter Zeze Millz. Then after a round of three interviews, Osbourne decided Kate Middleton's uncle should automatically face another housemate in the live eviction this week.

Lauren Simon

Reality star Lauren Simon is up for eviction in Celebrity Big Brother 2024. (ITV)

Lauren Simon, 51, made her claim fame starring in ITVBe reality television series The Real Housewives of Cheshire which launched in 2015. She formerly worked in PR before marrying property developer Paul Simon in 2003 and becoming a wealthy housewife and mother of two daughters. She split from her husband in 2018 and still stars in The Real Housewives of Cheshire. She has also taken part in First Dates and Celebrity Dinner Dates.

Simon was put up for eviction after receiving the most nominations from her fellow housemates. She received six nominations, just one more than TV presenter Zeze Millz.

Simon received nominations from Bradley Riches, Colson Smith, Goldsmith, Marisha Wallace, Nikita Kuzmin and Millz. She has rubbed some housemates up the wrong way, including by disagreeing with Millz about how to cut an orange.

How to vote for this week's Celebrity Big Brother eviction

Celebrity Big Brother viewers get five votes per eviction via the app or online. (ITV)

You can vote by going to itv.com/vote/cbb or vote using the ITV Big Brother app. The first time you want to place a vote, you will need to verify your mobile number. To do this, click/tap ‘verify your mobile’, and enter your UK mobile number. Once you receive the passcode (you will receive this via a free text message), enter it on the website. When a vote is open it will automatically appear on the website.

Users of the app are limited to five votes per registered mobile number per voting window. You can read the full terms and conditions on the ITV website here.

Celebrity Big Brother airs its first live eviction at 9pm on ITV1.

