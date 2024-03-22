Celebrity Big Brother eviction slammed as Bradley Riches leaves mid-task
Celebrity Big Brother eviction slammed as Bradley Riches leaves mid-task
Celebrity Big Brother eviction slammed as Bradley Riches leaves mid-task
The 48-year-old mother-of-three spoke to Vogue about her life after ending her marriage of 18 years.
'Jennifer's Body' star Megan Fox opened up about her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly and listed all her cosmetic procedures on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.
The far-right lawmaker finally said something her critics could agree with.
Marco BelloDonald Trump, unable to front a half billion dollars to pay off his recent bank fraud judgment, now effectively has liens placed on his massive, forested estate north of New York City, according to public records and several court clerks who spoke to The Daily Beast on Thursday.Documents show that New York Attorney General Letitia James has started preparing to seize his family’s hallowed grounds at Seven Springs, the billionaire tycoon’s Bruce-Wayne-like mansion surrounded by 212 acr
The late-night host said Trump’s financial struggles could be taking a toll on another part of his life.
Barron was just 10 when his father was elected president. Now, after years of lying low, his ongoing college search and another presidential campaign could send him back into public view
NEW YORK — Paul Simon is slip slidin’ back to the days of working with Art Garfunkel, and peeling back the curtain on what ended their iconic yet “uneven” partnership and decadeslong friendship. The Grammy-winning Simon & Garfunkel co-founder, 82, noted in the first half of MGM+’s “In Restless Dreams: The Music of Paul Simon” that they “were really best friends up until ‘Bridge over Troubled ...
“Are you trolling?” one GOP senator said when asked if he'd be willing to help pay for Donald Trump's multimillion-dollar legal fees in New York.
A potential running mate for the former president is reportedly looking more favorable to Trump.
Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife has said the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was "most likely very drunk" when he died. Koltsov, 42, a Belarusian former professional ice hockey player, was found dead at a hotel in Miami, Florida, on Monday. Police investigating his death have said it was an "apparent suicide" after they found no evidence of "foul play".
The actress said for her most recent breast procedure, she wanted “1990 stripper” breasts — and shared why surgery is “traumatic” for her
Amid theories that the Palace is using a fake Kate Middleton, her professional look-alike is speaking out about claims she was hired.
‘You can’t make this stuff up,’ someone can be heard saying
This man is playing with fire.
SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona n
GUADALAJARA, Mexico — First the cartel cut its teeth with drug trafficking. Then avocados, real estate and construction companies. Now, a Mexican criminal group known for its brutality is moving in on seniors and their timeshares. The operation is relatively simple. Cartel employees posing as sales representatives call up timeshare owners, offering to buy their investments back for generous sums. They then demand upfront fees for anything from listing advertisements to paying government fines. T
50.2% of Californians voted in support of the measure.
Effective Thursday, former President Donald Trump's namesake family real estate company has a babysitter. New York Judge Arthur Engoron, who oversaw Trump's civil fraud trial, imposed a monitor over the Trump Organization as part of a judgment that also required Trump to pay a nearly-half billion dollar penalty. Barbara Jones, a retired federal judge, has been overseeing the Trump Organization's finances since November 2022 as part of a preliminary injunction.
Former President Trump’s attorney Alina Habba responded to claims that he could be seeking foreign sources to pay his massive legal fees, but she said Wednesday she “can’t speak” about the strategy. Rumors about the future of Trump’s businesses are circulating as he attempts to pay the $454 million due in his New York civil…
Kevin Pietersen, a cricketer who lives near Windsor, posted on social media that the conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales are "absolutely absurd."