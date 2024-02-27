Celebrity Big Brother to get huge eviction shake-up for new ITV series

ITV

ITV's upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother is set to get a huge eviction shake-up.

The all-star Big Brother spin-off is coming to our screens this March, with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning as co-hosts.

Ahead of the new series' launch, AJ and Will have revealed that they will oversee not one, but two live evictions a week.

"It's going to be two evictions a week. We're going to get to have double the time together," Will told The Sun.

He continued: "We know just from chatting to Housemates how the mood changes during nominations, so nominations and evictions happening more often just cranks up the pressure. It will really mess with their heads."

Meanwhile, AJ added: "Every Friday, on the last series, when we saw each other we were like, 'ahh I've missed you', because a week felt like a lifetime. Now actually we get to see each other midweek too."

AJ also confirmed that Big Brother Late and Live will air after every new episode, with her and Will "alternating" as hosts.

"I always loved it when the friends and family came into the studio. Now with Celebrity Big Brother, they'll be bringing in some of their famous mates and family members so I can't wait for that," AJ added.

The spin-off's trailer arrived earlier this month, teasing several celebrities as they hid their faces from the paparazzi.

"They can run...", AJ said in the teaser, before Will added: "But there is one place they can't hide."

Some of the celebrities rumoured to be entering the house include Love Island's Chloe Burrows, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas, and Married at First Sight UK's Ella Morgan.

Celebrity Big Brother starts this March on ITV1, STV, ITVX and STV Player.

