Celebrity Big Brother's Sharon Osbourne shocks with attacks on stars

Sharon Osbourne hasn't held back when discussing Hollywood's stars in Celebrity Big Brother.

She's the first ever Celebrity Big Brother lodger on the rebooted reality series, only agreeing to stay five days in the house with the other TV stars. Dismissing it was rumours about pay, Osbourne revealed the emotion reason behind her short Celebrity Big Brother stint.

While it may only be a short stay, she hasn't been shy about controversy in the house from discussing her opinions on A-list celebrities to Osbourne claiming in the US "nobody will employ me because they say I am racist".

Known for her acid tongue, the first reality star gave her real thoughts on the celebrities she has met over the years in the showbiz world. Here is everything Osbourne has said about Adele, James Corden, Anna Wintour and Ellen DeGeneres on Celebrity Big Brother. Some of the remarks may surprise you...

Adele

Sharon Osbourne launched an attack of words on Adele. (Getty)

In the Celebrity Big Brother house, Gary Goldsmith got Osbourne talking about Adele as he brought up her seven stone weight loss. He said: "Adele's lost the weight a little bit."

Osbourne then launched an attack of words on Adele, who was born in London and has since moved to Los Angeles. The star branded the singer "fake" and imitated her cockney accent claiming she thinks it is put on. Putting on an accent, Osbourne said: "Oh love, oh I'm Adele, I'm so English."

Kate Middleton's uncle - albeit a little bit surprised - reached over to say he loved the star for speaking her mind. "I love you by the way," Goldsmith said. "It's brilliant."

Osbourne wasn't finished taking down Adele, leaving Louis Walsh and Goldsmith in hysterics. She went on: "It's like, cut the crap, you don't talk like that anymore, just sing, just be true to who you are! But she does all this old English, you know?"

James Corden

James Corden was targeted by Sharon Osbourne. (getty)

Goldsmith had joked Strictly star Nikita Kuzmin was a "name dropper" when it came to celebrity pals but he also admitted: "He's not showing off, it's just his life!"

Seizing the opportunity, Osbourne sensationally claimed that James Corden was a name dropper. She said: "I tell you who does that, the English guy, James Corden, he does that all the time."

Playing along, her long-time friend Walsh added: "He’s even made a career out of it."

Osbourne pointed out how Corden was playing a game when he moved out to Los Angeles with his family. She said: "When he got to America, he played the LA game really well, you know, turned up at everything."

Walsh agreed saying: "Kissing all the right people, Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah, mwah, mwah."

Sharon replied: "Oh she loves him, loves him."

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour is a huge name in the fashion world. (Getty)

And on the subject of Wintour, Osbourne couldn't resist making another dig at a high-profile celebrity. It is believed the terrifying fashion magazine boss in The Devil Wears Prada, Miranda Priestly, is inspired by fashion bible VOGUE editor Wintour.

Osbourne questioned Wintour's popularity. She said: "But who loves Anna Wintour?" Taking it further, Osbourne even called the fashion magazine editor a rude slur. She added: "I think she's the C-word."

Walsh joked: "Anna Wintour. I don’t get it, or those stupid glasses"

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres was name dropped in Celebrity Big Brother. (Getty)

Walsh had been getting Osbourne talking about all the stars and conversation turned to Ellen DeGeneres.

By sharp contrast to the other stars Osbourne has expressed a dislike for, she had no words about DeGeneres. Instead the TV personality coldly pretended to be sick at Walsh bringing up DeGeneres' name.

