Celebrity Chef Jose Andrés Blasts Israel Over Slain Gaza Colleagues

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Prime Video

Celebrity chef José Andrés has released a statement demanding the Israeli government put an end to what he described as “indiscriminate killing” in Gaza after the death of four humanitarian workers at his non-profit, World Central Kitchen.

In a post to X, Puerta said he was “heartbroken and grieving” to learn about the tragic loss of several colleagues, who were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Monday while working to deliver food in the enclave, according to the organization.

“These are people…angels…I served alongside in Ukraine, Gaza, Turkey, Morocco, Bahamas, Indonesia. They are not faceless…they are not nameless,” Puerto said. “The Israeli government needs to stop this indiscriminate killing.”

The Israeli Defense Forces released a statement in the aftermath of the killings promising to conduct “a thorough review at the highest levels” into the incident, adding that “the IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid.”

Founded by Andrés in 2010, the World Central Kitchen has been at the forefront of operations to deliver food to Gaza’s starving population, which has been living under the threat of famine after months of restrictions to aid deliveries.

We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza. This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER. — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 1, 2024

In his statement on Monday, Andrés accused Israel of “using food as a weapon” of war in Gaza, calling on the government “to stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers.” “No more innocent lives lost. Peace starts with our shared humanity. It needs to start now,” he added.

Footage shared online showed the bodies of several World Central Kitchen employees, at least three of whom are foreign aid workers, reportedly from Australia, Poland, and the U.K. Their identities have not yet been made public.

Story continues

The organization called the killings a “tragedy” in a statement confirming the incident on Monday, adding in an X post that “humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.