Celebrity chefs urge Government to take action against malnutrition

Ted Hennessey, PA
·2 min read

Celebrity chefs have signed a letter urging the Government to take action against malnutrition, as an expert said it is “one of the most urgent concerns for child health in the UK”.

On Tuesday, cook and author Meera Sodha will deliver a message to Downing Street, signed by 15 chefs – including Dame Prue Leith, Raymond Blanc and Rick Stein – calling on Foreign Secretary David Lammy to commit £500 million over the next five years to nutrition-specific programmes worldwide.

The letter says that undernourished children face lifelong challenges, such as poor physical and mental health, difficulties at school and limited future opportunities.

Dame Prue Leith is among those signing the letter (Yui Mok/PA)
It also says that the UK Government has a “mission to create a world free from poverty on a liveable planet”.

Ms Sodha said: “Every child deserves the best start in life, and proper nutrition is essential to that foundation. As a chef, I believe in the power of food, the fuel it provides people and the potential it can harness.

“The letter, co-signed by influential leaders in the food sector, is a plea to our government to provide crucial funding for international communities, ensuring that children around the world receive the nutrition they need to live, thrive, and reach their full potential.”

Michelle Heys, professor of global child health at UCL, said growing numbers of families across the country are unable to access nutritious food, leaving them “marginalised”.

She told the PA news agency: “I think it’s one of the most urgent concerns for child health in the UK at the moment.

“Children and young people experiencing malnutrition and poor nutrition will be the adults for the future and now is the time to address that.

“I think it’s extremely urgent.”

The Government has been approached for comment.

