Celebrity Coach Trip 2019's first eliminated couple revealed

Celebrity Coach Trip's 2019 series, Road to Benidorm, is halfway done, which means it's time to start eliminating the contestants one couple at a time.

Last night's (January 18) episode of the E4 reality show saw Made in Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and James Dunmore receive a red card and become the first couple of the series to get sent home.

How will Sam and James ever get to Benidorm now? It's not like both lads are well-off financially, and everyone knows Benidorm is one of the world's most expensive holiday destinations...

Still, fans were upset that the two have left the show, complaining that they were the most fun celebrities this series:

sam and james were the only reasons that I tuned into coach trip why did they have to leave first🙄 #CelebrityCoachTrip - olivia (@livfxster) January 19, 2019

@SamThompsonUK @dunmore_says so gutted u got voted off #CelebrityCoachTrip. I would boycott the programme if it weren't for @Charlottegshore x - Suzanne thomas (@Littlesue74) January 19, 2019

#CelebrityCoachTrip Just caught up with tonight's gutted @SamThompsonUK has gone wrong choice imo loved his mischievous antics! 😂😂😂#CelebCoachTrip - Amalia 🍷🥑🍷 (@spamalia73) January 18, 2019

Oh man Sam and James 💔😥 #celebritycoachtrip - THE-LIFE-OF-THE-FLOWER 🌺 (@Daisydoo91) January 18, 2019

NOOOOO I’m gutted the boys went!!! (Glad Lisa & Mutya stayed) #coachtrip #CelebrityCoachTrip - Kelly Muggs (@kellyloumugg) January 18, 2019

#coachtrip how could Sam & James be voted off first, they were so entertaining, what a joke having two couples immune from the vote.. - KAT (@katlove1982) January 19, 2019

Gutted that Sam and James got a red card! Reckon the knives are out for Nadia and Bobby now though. #CoachTrip - Jason Hague (@TankEyam) January 18, 2019

Genuinely gutted for the boys. They’ve been brilliant! @dunmore_says and Sam have been brilliant! #CoachTrip 🚌 💨 - Callum 👨🏫 (@TheNiceCameron) January 18, 2019

So so so gutted that Sam and James were the first voted off! @coachtrip #CoachTrip - Ry ✌️ (@ryan_mcdonagh) January 18, 2019

Sam's exit means that there are now only five Celebs Go Dating alumni on the coach: former dating guru Nadia Essex, Tattoo Fixers star Paisley Billings, Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby, The Only Way is Essex's Bobby Norris and 'Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)' singer Mutya Buena.

Other celebrities on the coach this series currently include former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers James and Ola Jordan and former So Solid Crew member and CelebAir winner Lisa Maffia.

Of course, now that the first couple has left the show, the coach will start welcoming new couples from next week, so the fun isn't over just yet.

That's all for this week folks! Don't miss Celeb #CoachTrip back on Monday, and all throughout next week! Can you take a wild guess at who's joining the coach next week? Find out MONDAY from 7:30pm on @e4tweets! pic.twitter.com/ud7bZUFVpL - Coach Trip (@coachtrip) January 18, 2019

Celebrity Coach Trip: Road to Benidorm airs all next week at 7:30pm on E4, while under-represented reality show Celebs Go Dating is due to return for another series later in the year on the same channel.

