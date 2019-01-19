Celebrity Coach Trip 2019's first eliminated couple revealed

Joe Anderton
Celebrity Coach Trip's 2019 series, Road to Benidorm, is halfway done, which means it's time to start eliminating the contestants one couple at a time.

Last night's (January 18) episode of the E4 reality show saw Made in Chelsea stars Sam Thompson and James Dunmore receive a red card and become the first couple of the series to get sent home.

How will Sam and James ever get to Benidorm now? It's not like both lads are well-off financially, and everyone knows Benidorm is one of the world's most expensive holiday destinations...

Still, fans were upset that the two have left the show, complaining that they were the most fun celebrities this series:

Sam's exit means that there are now only five Celebs Go Dating alumni on the coach: former dating guru Nadia Essex, Tattoo Fixers star Paisley Billings, Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby, The Only Way is Essex's Bobby Norris and 'Song 4 Mutya (Out of Control)' singer Mutya Buena.

Other celebrities on the coach this series currently include former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers James and Ola Jordan and former So Solid Crew member and CelebAir winner Lisa Maffia.

Of course, now that the first couple has left the show, the coach will start welcoming new couples from next week, so the fun isn't over just yet.

Celebrity Coach Trip: Road to Benidorm airs all next week at 7:30pm on E4, while under-represented reality show Celebs Go Dating is due to return for another series later in the year on the same channel.

