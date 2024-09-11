Celebrity Dads Who Have Complicated Paternity Stories

These famous dads have either faced questions of paternity or have welcomed children outside of their relationships

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty; Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Dave Grohl, Tristan Thompson and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

These celebrities have faced some bumps in the road through fatherhood.

On Sept. 10, 2024, Foo Fighters' frontman Dave Grohl shared that he had fathered a child outside of his longtime marriage to Jordyn Blum. In years past, other celebrities have faced complications in their personal lives whether it be questions of paternity or betraying the trust of their current partners.

Read on to learn more about these celebrity dads and their parenthood journeys.

Dave Grohl

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Dave Grohl

On Sept. 10, 2024, Dave Grohl shared on Instagram that he had recently welcomed a daughter with a woman outside of his marriage.

"I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," the Foo Fighters frontman, who shares three kids with wife Jordyn Blum, wrote in a statement.

"I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he continued. "We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together."

Tristan Thompson

George Pimentel/Getty Tristan Thompson.

NBA player Tristan Thompson welcomed his second child — and first with Khloé Kardashian — True Thompson, in 2018. In December 2021, model Maralee Nichols shared that she had welcomed a son, Leo. While Tristan disputed paternity initially, he confirmed that the child was his in January 2022.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son." He then also publicly apologized to Kardashian as they pair was dating at the time of Leo's conception.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote. "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

Later that year, a rep for Kardashian confirmed to PEOPLE that the reality star was expecting her second child with the athlete. A source clarified that "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

Baby Tatum's birth was confirmed to PEOPLE in August 2022.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger/Instagram Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son, Joseph.

Arnold Schwarzenegger's fifth child Joseph Baena was born on Oct. 2, 1997, a few days after his youngest child with then-wife Maria Shriver was born. Baena's mom, Schwarzenegger and Shriver's longtime housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena, kept her son's identity a secret for the first seven or eight years of his life.

"It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world," Schwarzenegger said of his youngest son in his docuseries, Arnold. "I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man."

Clint Eastwood

E. Charbonneau/WireImage Clint Eastwood and Scott Eastwood.

Clint Eastwood welcomed two children, Scott Eastwood in 1986 and Kathryn Eastwood in 1988, with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, whom he met while dating his longtime girlfriend Sondra Locke.

Clint and Locke had a tumultuous relationship. In April 1989 — more than 15 years after they first met — Clint allegedly moved all of Locke's things into storage and changed the locks at their home, according to the Washington Post.

Eric Clapton

Kevin Winter/Getty Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton fathered a child with Yvonne Kelly in 1985, when he was still married to his first wife Pattie Boyd. His daughter with Kelly, Ruth, was kept a secret from Boyd at the time. Her identity was only revealed after Conor, Clapton’s child with Italian TV personality Lory Del Santo, died tragically from a fall. In his 2007 autobiography, he explained how Ruth helped him cope with the grief.

“I was able to hold a child again, and to be held by a child,” the guitarist said. Ruth has been a tremendous support. I had no idea how much power a child could have on an adult life, how much it can make you feel valid, unique and strong.”

As a child, Ruth had a close bond with the rockstar, but the two were estranged from 2015 to 2021 after Clapton demanded she stop sharing details from his private life on social media.

When asked about her father in 2021 by the Daily Mail, Ruth said she’s “always checking in on him.”

Eddie Murphy

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy shares one daughter, Angel Iris, with Spice Girl Melanie Brown as the pair dated in 2006. Murphy initially denied paternity despite Brown telling Essence in 2007 that their daughter was "a completely planned pregnancy."

The comedian confirmed his paternity with a DNA test when Angel was two months old though after giving birth, Brown sued Murphy for sole legal and physical custody of their child.

Drake

Drake/Instagram Drake with his son, Adonis.

After Pusha T claimed in his 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidion” that Drake had fathered a child in secret with French adult film star Sophie Brussaux, the “Hotline Bling” rapper confirmed his paternity to an 8-month-old child on his album Scorpion.

“The kid is mine,” he rapped on the track “March 14.” In the song “Emotionless,” he said, “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world/I was hidin’ the world from my kid.”

In May 2017, TMZ reported that Brussaux claimed she was three-and-a-half months pregnant with Drake’s child. His reps told PEOPLE at the time that “he does not believe” it is his child. However, TMZ reported a year later that Drake was quietly “financially supporting” Brussaux and his son Adonis.

On HBO’s The Shop in 2018, Drake said of the circumstances around Adonis’ birth, "We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible.”

"Now, I'm just really excited to be a great father,” he added. The father and son have shared sweet moments since Adonis’ debut on his father’s social media page in 2020, including a twinning hairstyles.



Read the original article on People.