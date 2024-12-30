Celebrity deaths 2024: famous faces we said goodbye to this year

Singer Liam Payne died aged 31 following a fall in Argentina (Zac Goodwin / PA)

In the past 12 months, we’ve sadly lost many notable names from music, TV, film, sport and politics.

These have included One Direction star Liam Payne — whose death in Buenos Aires sent shockwaves around the world — and Michael Mosley, the celebrated TV doctor who was found dead after going missing in Greece.

Their deaths, and many others, sparked outpourings of condolences and tributes, as their loved ones and members of the public alike shared their favourite memories.

Here’s a look back at the stars we’ve lost in 2024...

Liam Payne

The singer and former One Direction member died in October aged 31 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

His death came as a shock to many. Payne is survived by his parents, two siblings, and seven-year-old son, Bear, whom he shares with his ex Cheryl Cole.

Shannen Doherty

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty died aged 53 (Andrea Carugati / PA)

The American actress died in July aged 53 after an almost 10-year battle with breast cancer.

She was best known for playing Brenda in the 1990s teenage drama Beverly Hills 90210 and Prue Halliwell in Charmed.

Quincy Jones

Quincy Jones was a Grammy-winning music producer and composer (Ian West / PA)

The 28-time Grammy-winning music producer and composer died aged 91 in November, surrounded by family in his home.

His immense legacy includes producing Michael Jackson’s Thriller album; collaborating with Frank Sinatra and Count Basie on the renowned version of Fly Me To The Moon; and contributing to many more hit songs.

Kris Kristofferson

Actor and singer Kris Kristofferson performed at Cadogan Hall in London (Yui Mok / PA)

The US actor and music legend died in September aged 88. His representatives said he passed away “peacefully” at his home in Maui, Hawaii.

Kristofferson was best known for his country music, winning three Grammy awards including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. He also graced the big screen and many will remember him as John Norman Howard in the A Star Is Born adaptation with Barbra Streisand.

Dame Maggie Smith

Dame Maggie Smith has been hailed as ‘one of the true greats’ (Matt Crossick / PA)

The two-time Oscar winner died in hospital aged 89 in September.

Born in 1934, the British actress began her career on stage as a teenager. She remained a prominent figure in the industry, with notable roles in modern productions including the Harry Potter franchise and Downton Abbey.

Tito Jackson

Tito Jackson was Michael Jackson’s brother (Ian West/ PA)

Michael Jackson’s brother and ex-Jackson 5 member Tito died in September from a suspected heart attack aged 70.

He was the least-heard member of the hit family group, mainly singing background and playing guitar. He is survived by his three sons: Taj, Taryll, and TJ, and nine grandchildren.

Martin Mull

Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a sitcom sensation (Willy Sanjuan / Invision/ AP)

Martin Mull was introduced to a new generation when he took on the roles of Principal Willard Kraft in Sabrina the Teenage Witch as well as Leon Carp in Roseanne.

However, he made his name in the 1970s, playing Garth Gimble in Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

The American actor and comedian passed away on June 29, aged 80, after what was described as a “valiant fight against a long illness” by his daughter Maggie Mull.

Donald Sutherland

The famous acting veteran was recently known for playing President Snow in the Hunger Games (Daniel Leal / PA)

The actor, best known for his roles in MASH and The Hunger Games, died aged 88 following a “long illness” in June.

He had a legacy for playing both heroes and villains and starred in some of the biggest films of the 1970s. The Canadian actor is also the father of Emmy-winning actor Kiefer Sutherland.

Michael Mosley

The TV doctor went missing in Greece (PA Media)

The celebrity doctor went missing while on holiday in Greece in June of this year and his body was later tragically found after a four-day search. Police confirmed that the 67-year-old had died from heat exhaustion after “sitting down and losing consciousness”.

The health guru was known for pushing his body to extreme lengths in the name of science, and presenting popular TV shows like Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

Jimmy Carter

The former president died at the age of 100 (AP)

Former US president Jimmy Carter died at the age of 100 on December 29, at his family home in Georgia.

He served in the Oval Office from 1977 to 1981, and was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the humanitarian work he undertook after leaving the White House.

Chance Perdomo

Chance Perdomo, who rose to fame after starring in Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina and Gen V, died aged 27 following a motorcycle crash (Gray Hamner / PA)

The British-American actor died in a motorbike accident aged 27 in March.

He was best known for the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and BBC Three drama Killed by My Debt.

OJ Simpson

The infamous OJ died after battling cancer (Tim Ockenden / PA)

Disgraced former NFL player OJ Simpson died in April after a long battle with cancer.

His family announced his passing on April 10 on X.

They said: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Simpson’s life was marred with controversy, most notably the trial of the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995, for which he was sensationally acquitted, but then found guilty after a civil trial.

M Emmet Walsh

Blade Runner and Blood Simple actor M Emmet Walsh died at the age of 88 (Kathy Hutchins / Alamy / PA)

The US actor died from a cardiac arrest in March aged 88. During his six-decade career, he starred in films including Blade Runner and Blood Simple.

More recently, he starred alongside Daniel Craig in the murder-mystery comedy Knives Out.

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis was a comedian best recognised recently from Curb Your Enthusiasm (Richard Shotwell / 2017 Invision / AP)

The stand-up comedian and actor died from a heart attack in February aged 76. He had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s diseases a year earlier.

Although Comedy Central named Lewis as one of the top 50 stand-up comedians of all time, younger generations may recognise him best from Larry David’s show Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Carl Weathers

Carl Weathers was in The Mandalorian and is known for his role in Rocky (AP)

The Hollywood actor died peacefully in his sleep aged 76 back in February.

He was best known for starring in Rocky, Predator and The Mandalorian, but prior to these had a career as an American football player.

Steve Wright

DJ Steve Wright, who died from a ruptured ulcer in his stomach (Ian West / PA)

The BBC DJ died as a result of a ruptured stomach ulcer in February at the age of 69.

The radio personality presented programmes for BBC Radio 1 and Radio 2 for more than four decades and was known for pioneering the “zoo” format on British airwaves.

Jonnie Irwin

Jonnie Irwin was a popular A Place in the Sun presenter (Alamy / PA)

The A Place in the Sun presenter died in February aged 50 after battling lung cancer for two years.

In a message posted online, his family said: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie's passing. A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage."

Derek Draper

Derek Draper never dully recovered from covid (Tim Ireland / PA)

Derek Draper, the political lobbyist and psychotherapist, died on January 3 after a long battle with complications from Covid-19.

The husband of Kate Garraway, Draper died aged 56 after contracting coronavirus four years prior.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

David Soul

Actor David Soul was one of the first celebrity deaths of 2024 (Peter Jordan / PA)

The year began on a sad note for Starsky and Hutch fans as it was announced that David Soul had died on January 4, aged 80.

The British-American actor and singer’s wife said: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.”