Celebrity Friends Who Fell Out Publicly — and Where They Stand Today

Everything can become more intense with fame — and that can include tiffs that can blow up into full-fledged feuds.

For celebrities such as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, and Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods, their public falling-outs ended in eventual reconciliation.

For other celebrities however, once the friendship bond was broken, there was simply no coming back.

Below, see these 14 celebrity friend pairs who had public fallouts — and where they stand now.

Martha Stewart and Ina Garten

Roy Rochlin/WireImage; Michael Loccisano/Getty Martha Stewart, Ina Garten

The Friendship: Martha Stewart and Ina Garten became friends back in the '90s, when they both lived in the Hamptons. Garten would later write a column for Martha Stewart Living and secured her first book deal with Stewart's help after bringing a publisher to her specialty food store, The Barefoot Contessa.

The Fallout: While visiting Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in Oct. 2024, Stewart claimed Garten stopped talking to her “after I went to jail” in 2004. Cohen pointed out that Garten, in her new book Be Ready When the Luck Happens, says they lost contact after Stewart moved to Connecticut.

“That’s not true,” responded Stewart. Stewart previously made the same claims to The New Yorker in September and Garten denied the allegations to the outlet, reiterating that the pair lost touch when Stewart moved away.

The Status: Martha Stewart told PEOPLE that she doesn't see herself rekindling her friendship with Garten again, even though she's put their beef behind her: "No, she's into her own thing. That's okay."



James Franco and Seth Rogen

Ernesto Ruscio/Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty James Franco; Seth Rogen

The Friendship: Seth Rogen and James Franco became friends in 1999 after having worked together on Freaks and Geeks; the pair would subsequently join forces on films including Pineapple Express, Knocked Up, Disaster Artist, Sausage Party and The Interview.



The Fallout: In 2018, five women — four of whom were his acting students — accused Franco of sexually inappropriate behavior in a Los Angeles Times article. Two of the four former students would go on to file a sexual misconduct lawsuit against the actor in 2019, which he settled in 2021.

Once the allegations against Franco came out, Rogen distanced himself from his long-term collaborator, telling The Sunday Times in May 2021 that he had no future plans to work with Franco.

"What I can say is that I despise abuse and harassment and I would never cover or conceal the actions of someone doing it, or knowingly put someone in a situation where they were around someone like that," Rogen said.

The Status: In a 2024 interview with Variety, Franco revealed that his friendship with Rogen may be beyond repair.

"I haven’t talked to Seth. I love Seth, we had 20 great years together, but I guess it’s over," Franco said.

Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz

Jamie McCarthy/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

The Friendship: Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton Morgan became fast friends on the set of One Tree Hill.

The Fallout: Starting in early 2024, fans began speculating something may be amiss between the two when they appeared less on each other's social media, and in Oct. 2024, Lenz confirmed on Call Her Daddy that they weren't speaking.

“I love Hilarie, I have always and will always, and I don’t have any problem with her,” Lenz said. “There have been some bizarre misunderstandings."

Some fans speculated it could be over the similar-looking book covers of each of their memoirs; at any rate, in June, Burton Morgan announced she was stepping back from the One Tree Hill rewatch podcast, Drama Queens, which she hosted alongside Lenz and Sophia Bush.

The Status: Lenz left the door open for reconciliation, saying, "I really hope we can figure out [the misunderstandings] one day, but I love that girl.”

Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson

The Friendship: Ted Danson and Kelsey Grammer starred as Sam Malone and Frasier Crane on Cheers. Their onscreen rivalry for Diane's heart reflected their strained relationship offscreen.

The Fallout: During a Oct. 2024 episode of Danson's podcast, Where Everybody Knows Your Name (which he hosts with Woody Harrelson) Danson recalled a moment in which he felt frustrated with Grammer.

"This isn't self-deprecating, but I wish — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the Cheers years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," Danson admitted to Grammer, who was visiting the show.

"Yeah, you came and told me that one day," Grammer responded.

"And it's stuck in both of our memories," Danson continued. "But I feel like, f---, I don't know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer, and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you."

The Status: Once Danson apologized, the two actors declared their rift water under the bridge. "My love for you has always been as easy as the day. You know, as easy as the sunrise," Grammer later said.

"Mine too," Danson replied.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Sara Jaye/WireImage Paris Hilton and Nicole rRchie

The Friendship: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie had been friends long before they were on every magazine cover for their antics in the early aughts. The two cemented their place in pop culture history by starring in The Simple Life together from 2003 to 2007.

The Fallout: Rumors that there was a rift between the long-term BFFs began circulating circa 2005. Hilton added gasoline to the fire when she said she wanted a new costar for The Simple Life and named Kimberly Stewart as a potential replacement.

Hilton also confirmed that there was indeed a feud between her and Richie saying, "It’s no big secret that Nicole and I are no longer friends,” she said in a statement. “Nicole knows what she did, and that’s all I’m ever going to say about it.”

For her part, Richie simply said she was growing up. A source close to Richie said that she and Hilton had gone their separate ways because Richie was becoming more mature and wanted to spend time with her then-fiancé DJ Adam Goldstein.

The Status: Hilton and Richie didn't stay apart for too long, by 2006, the friends were back on good terms again.

In May 2024, the former reality stars announced that they would be returning to the screen, sharing that they were entering a "new era" with a fresh Simple Life series on Peacock.



Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

Amanda Edwards/WireImage Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa

The Friendship: Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa became friends after meeting at a charity event back in 2007. The two were so tight that when Gomez needed a kidney transplant following her lupus diagnosis, Raisa stepped up to the plate and donated the organ to her friend in 2017.

The Fallout: In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum claimed that her "only friend" in the entertainment industry was Taylor Swift and for nearly a year after that, Raisa and Gomez avoided directly speaking about a rumored rift.

The Status: The two seemed to have mended fences when Raisa attended Gomez's benefit for the Rare Impact Fund in 2023.

"Well, she has a piece of my body, so [it's] super important," Raisa told PEOPLE of her friendship with Gomez. "But honestly, aside from that — regardless of that, I think we just missed each other."

She continued: "Even though we've had our zigzags in life, we could still come together and be friends and still have our old times. I'm just so glad that we're back together."



Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

Lester Cohen/AMA2011/WireImage Taylor Swift and Katy Perry

The Friendship: Taylor Swift and Katy Perry seemed friendly in public and on social media since 2008. The two were often pictured greeting each other and sharing pleasantries at award shows and other industry events.

The Fallout: Things turned sour between the two ladies when, in a September 2014 interview with Rolling Stone ahead of the release of 1989, Swift revealed that her song "Bad Blood" was about another female pop star who she claimed tried to "sabotage an entire arena tour" by hiring Swift's tour dancers.

"I was like, 'Oh, we're just straight-up enemies.' ... So now I have to avoid her. It's awkward, and I don't like it," Swift said at the time.

Though she kept the name of said pop star under wraps, followers were quick to point to Katy Perry who then tweeted a Mean Girls reference, writing: "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing…"

During an episode of Carpool Karaoke, Perry provided her take on it: "There's a situation. Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it. ... It's about backing dancers, there were three backing dancers. I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

The Status: Four years after their back and forth, Perry sent the "Shake It Off" singer a cheeky gift to bury the hatchet: an olive branch accompanied by a sweet letter.

"Hey Old Friend — I've been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hurt feelings between us," Perry wrote in the letter, in which she also wrote she was "deeply sorry" and wanted to "clear the air."

Perry would make an appearance in Swift's music video video for "You Need to Calm Down," in 2019.

JAY-Z and Kanye West

JAY-Z, Kanye West

The Friendship: JAY-Z and Kanye West were so close, they considered each other's brothers. The pair met back in the '90s, when West was brought in to produce tracks for Roc-A-Fella Records — which was founded by JAY-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.

The Fallout: Over the years, the pair had multiple successful collaborations which culminated in a joint album titled Watch the Throne. However, things seemed to take a turn when JAY-Z and Beyoncé didn't attend West's Italian wedding to Kim Kardashian in 2014.

"I was hurt about them not coming to the wedding. I understand they were going through some things, but if it’s family, you’re not going to miss a wedding," Kanye said in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God.

A lawsuit, some public rants and pointed lyrics would only make the rift between the two rappers that much wider.

The Status: In an interview with Dean Baquet for T, The New York Times Style Magazine in 2017, Jay revealed that he was back on speaking terms with Kanye.

"[I talked to] Kanye the other day, just to tell him, like, he's my brother," the 4:44 rapper said.

"I love Kanye. I do. It’s a complicated relationship with us…. 'Cause, you know — Kanye came into this business on my label. So I’ve always been like his big brother. And we’re both entertainers. It’s always been like a little underlying competition with your big brother ...," he revealed.

"So it’s like, we both — everyone wants to be the greatest in the world. You know what I’m saying? And then there’s like a lot of other factors that play in it. But it’s gonna, we gonna always be good."

JAY-Z and Kanye West were last spotted together amicably greeting each other at Diddy's 50th birthday party in 2019.

Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan

Chris Polk/FilmMagic Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton

The Friendship: Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were besties in the early aughts. The pair — along with some other starlets — would often be photographed while out partying together.

The Fallout: Things between Lohan and Hilton seemed to take a turn when The Parent Trap star was rumored to have been involved with one of Hilton's exes.

Things got even worse when Hilton was seen laughing while pretending to take a call as her friend, Brandon Davis, said unsavory things about Lohan to the paparazzi, reports E! News.

The two would continue to throw shade back and forth in the years that followed.

The Status: While on Watch What Happens Live in 2022, Hilton revealed the two had moved on from their past beef.

“I just feel like we’re grown-ups now. I just got married. She just got engaged. We’re not in high school. I think it was just very immature and now everything is all good," she stated.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner

Emma McIntyre/Getty Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner

The Friendship: Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were practically inseparable in the early 2010s. Not only would Woods constantly feature on Kylie's Snapchat, but she even made a few appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The Fallout: Woods and Jenner's friendship went down the drain when Tristan Thompson, who was dating Kylie's sister Khloé Kardashian, kissed Woods while at a party in 2019. The debacle played out on the internet as well as on the famous family's reality TV show.

The Status: While Jenner admitted that she and Woods "never fully cut each other off," and would talk over the years, it wasn't until they made a TikTok together in September this year that the public saw them hanging out like old times again.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck

Jordin Althaus/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Studios via Getty Images Josh Peck and Drake Bell

The Friendship: Drake Bell and Josh Peck starred in the eponymous Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh together for four seasons.

The Fallout: Though their characters on the show were tight, the pair weren't as close in real life and lost contact once they stopped filming.

According to Peck, Bell got upset when he wasn't invited to his former colleague's wedding in 2017.

"I get married to my wife and I marry this good Irish Catholic girl. ... We have this small wedding. The dirty little secret I guess was like, I knew that Drake and I didn't stay in touch for the 10 years since we had made the show. But no one needed to know that," Peck explained while on the BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast.

"Like, I was happy to just die with that secret that we made this thing that people really love but maybe we weren't that close. So I didn't invite him to my wedding because I hadn't really talked to him in many, many years."

The Status: The two have since patched things up, as Bell revealed that his former costar was there for him after he revealed he had been sexually abused by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck (to whom Josh has no relation).

"He reached out to me privately and, you know, didn't go straight to the media because, you know he was there with me and, and saw what I was going through," Bell explained while on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, noting that Josh didn't know the "specifics" of his abuse but had suspected something wasn't right.

"I think that when he just knew how sensitive this was for me, and after of course watching the documentary, he learned of so much that I had gone through," Bell continued. "I think that he was just so sensitive and made sure to reach out to me privately rather than just going straight to social media or something."

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker

The Friendship: Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker played best friends Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City for six seasons of the show, plus two additional movies.

The Fallout: Things between Kim Cattrall and her SATC became publicly tense when rumors came out that she had been the reason a third Sex and the City movie had been stalled. Cattrall denied the claims, saying she never agreed to do the film to begin with.

The rumored tension was brought out into the open when Cattrall lost her brother in 2018 and Parker sent her well wishes. "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time," Cattrall wrote on Instagram, adding, "Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now."

For her part, Parker denied having any ill will towards her former costar.

“I never responded to the conversation that Kim had with Piers Morgan, where she said things that were really hurtful about me,” Parker told PEOPLE.

“I don’t want to answer it, that’s not how I feel about her. I think of her as part of this [Sex and the City] experience and it was amazing. We had a connection with the audience, and we had a connection with this city and with this crew and we got to tell these crazy stories with each other. And I don’t want to mess with that.”

The Status: The hatchet remains unburied, but Cattrall appeased fans of Sex and the City who were missing her presence in the spinoff And Just Like That ... by making a small cameo on the season 2 finale.

Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad

The Friendship: Outside of Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, there was perhaps no more famous pair of BFFs than Heidi Montag and Lauren Conrad in the '00s. The pair's friendship was, in essence, the center of The Hills.

The Fallout: Things took a turn for these two when Montag began dating Spencer Pratt, who Conrad didn't approve of. According to Montag, Conrad even threatened to get her booted off the show if she didn't break up with Pratt.

"She had a boyfriend I didn't like, when she was with Jason [Wahler], and I supported her," Montag said while on Call Her Daddy. "I literally was like, 'I'm your girl, I'm here for you, whoever you're with I just want to support you with.'"

She continued, "And then when that whole Spencer thing happened, she's like, 'Well if you date Spencer, you're off the show,' and I'm like, 'What? You are not the friend that I am to you, like why would you do that to me? I can't even believe you're doing this to me right now.'"

For her part, Conrad claimed that Montag had spread a rumor that she and Wahler had a sex tape, which Montag always denied. Spencer Pratt would later cop to having spread the lie, though he maintained that "Lauren is a cold-hearted killer."

The Status: Though Montag said she has "such a love for Lauren," their friendship never got back on track.

Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin

Anderson Cooper, Kathy Griffin

The Friendship: For 10 years, Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin hosted CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast. The two were a dynamic duo, with Griffith's no-holds-barred humor cutting through Anderson's perfectly poised persona.

The Fallout: In 2019, Kathy Griffin posed with a replica of former President Donald Trump‘s bloodied, decapitated head in her hand. The backlash for the photo was swift and one of the people to speak out against Griffith's actions was Cooper.

“For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in,” he wrote X (formerly Twitter) at the time. “It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

The Status: It seems their friendship never recovered; Griffin told Variety in 2019, “It still hurts. I mean, I really loved him,” she said. “I don’t have a punchline for that one.”

