Celebrity Hunted line-up in full as Giovanni Pernice makes TV return

Kai Widdrington, Denise Welch, Duncan James and Christine McGuinness are also taking part in the Channel 4 series in 2025.

Giovanni Pernice is set to return to UK TV alongside his former Strictly Come Dancing co-star Kai Widdrington in a new series of Celebrity Hunted.

The Italian ballroom dancer was dropped from BBC One's Strictly earlier this year amid an investigation into complaints about his alleged behaviour towards Strictly 2023 partner Amanda Abbington during rehearsals. Abbington had quit the series early and later made accusations about Pernice's inappropriate behaviour.

An investigation upheld some, but not all of the complaints, acknowledging some of the verbal comments but rejecting any physical threats having taken place. Pernice insisted "I am not a bully" and while he left Strictly, he went on to be cast in the Italian version Ballando con le Stelle.

Now, he will be back on screens in days, partnering Widdrington in the Channel 4 reality show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer that features a host of other familiar faces.

The cast's mugshots have been circulated. (Channel 4)

Shine TV's director of programmes Matt Bennett said: "With dramatic escapes to daring captures, this season of Celebrity Hunted will keep the Channel 4 viewer on the edge of their sofas from one programme to the next. Jason Bourne would be proud of them all!"

Executive producer Tom Hutchings added: "This is hands down the most exhilarating series of Celebrity Hunted yet. When a helicopter chases a train through the Norfolk countryside and 12 celebrities escape, what will they do?

"Expect trips to Albert Square and Blue concerts; celebrities begging for money and clothes; failed camping attempts and blagged moments of luxury…. and a team of 30 hunters stopping at nothing to catch them. No celebrities were harmed in the making of this programme, only a few bruised egos.”

These are the pairs taking part in Celebrity Hunted 2025.

Giovanni Pernice and Kai Widdrington

Pernice makes his return to British TV with his first new casting since leaving Strictly and shared his excitement with a post on his Instagram Stories. He wrote alongside a shot of the show's titles: "I'm back on your screen baby!"

Widdrington, who is still in the Strictly pro cast but did not get a celebrity partner in 2024, will join him on Celebrity Hunted.

Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley

Loose Women star Welch has also been announced for the cast, alongside her husband Townley.

Sharing a still of them on the run to Instagram, Welch wrote: "New fugitives just dropped Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley are going on the run in the new series of Celebrity #Hunted!"

Duncan James and Christine McGuinness

Duncan James and Christine McGuinness team up. (Channel 4)

Blue singer James is always a popular signing for reality TV, having previously taken part in Dancing On Ice and Celebrity MasterChef.

He's been matched with McGuinness, who will be familiar to reality TV fans from The Games, Pilgrimage and Celebrity MasterChef.

McGuinness posted on Instagram: "This one is for you mum. The strongest woman I know, true fighter, survivor and real life fugee I love you! Fugees for life!!!"

Danielle Harold and Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Soap stars unite. (Channel 4)

Ex EastEnder Harold is also making a return to TV after her Albert Square character Lola Pearce was killed off. She's joined by Coronation Street's Hart-Simpson.

Hart-Simpson has clearly been getting to know her Hunted castmates as she posted a video of Kai Widdrington in dance rehearsals to her Instagram Stories.

Zeze Millz and David Whitely

Zeze Millz and David Whitely go off grid. (Channel 4)

Podcasters Millz and Whitely join the Hunted line-up, but they'll have to stay offline and off grid for their new project.

Millz gave a glimpse of how tough life on the run was in an Instagram Stories bathroom mirror selfie of her wearing her backpack that said: "My bag was bigger than me. I was fighting for my life with this bag on my back. EVERYYYDAYYYY."

Simon McCoy and Lucrezia Millarini

Newsreaders McCoy and Millarini complete the line-up, but will they be able to stay unrecognised by the general public?

Millarini is no stranger to TV contests, having previously stepped out from behind the ITV news desk and taken part in Dancing On Ice.

Celebrity Hunted begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on 5 January.