Celebrity MasterChef 2024 names semi-finalists

Celebrity MasterChef has revealed this year's semi-finalists, as one star's journey came to an end.

Tonight's (August 16) episode saw the return of the three quarter-finalists, Ian 'H' Watkins, Edith Bowman and Craig Doyle, who fought to reach the next stage of the competition.

The celebrities were each tasked with cooking a two-course meal in just one hour and 15 minutes. Their dishes were then scrutinised by the judges, as well as previous MasterChef contestants Riyadh Khalaf (2020 champion), Joe Swash (2021 finalist) and Kitty Scott-Claus (2022 finalist).

Edith's seared beef starter went down well with all of the diners, but was criticised for its simplicity. Her aubergine parmigiana main course received similar feedback.

Meanwhile, Craig cooked a black pudding and potato croquette dish for his starter, which was highly praised. His skill was applauded again for his venison steak, which was served with celeriac and blue cheese bake.

Finally, H produced an impressive main course of sirloin steak with chimichurri sauce, but the judges critiqued the lack of chips. His chocolate brioche and marmalade pudding was also well received.

Taking the guests' opinions into account, judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace deliberated on whose dishes came out on top.

Craig was unanimously put through to the next stage with his faultless food, making him this year's first semi-finalist. However, the judges were torn between H and Edith, as Gregg admitted: "I would be more than happy to see both of them go through."

Ultimately, Edith was eliminated from the competition and H became the second semi-finalist. "I'm gutted to be going home but I think I've taken loads away from the whole experience. It's been a real inspiration," concluded Edith.

