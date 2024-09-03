Celebrity MasterChef 2024 star addresses "disappointing" exit

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 spoilers follow.

Celebrity MasterChef has said goodbye to another contestant tonight (September 3) after a close competition that made the judges' decision difficult.

Tonight's episode saw singer-songwriter Mutya Buena, Strictly Come Dancing's Vito Coppola, The Traitors star Diane Carson, radio presenter OJ Borg and make-up artist Dominic Skinner compete in the final week of heats.

Ultimately, it was The Traitors icon Diane who was sent packing, and she called the decision "disappointing".

Starting with an under-the-cloche challenge, the celebrities had to create a meal based on the mystery food item they chose. Diane chose poussin, Mutya chose scallops and OJ got a pineapple. Vito chose goat's cheese, and Dom chose a celeriac, which he likened to something from Doctor Who.

Judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode were impressed by the celebs' offerings. "I'm impressed with your palette Diane, but your carving is atrocious," John said of Diane's poussin.

Next up, the five celebrities had 1 hour and 15 minutes to make a main course and dessert. Mutya's Adobo stew, which was inspired by her father's Filipino heritage, went down well with judges, who called her flavours "ace".

OJ's cauliflower with chermoula on flatbread wowed Gregg and John, but his Maltese tart let him down. Dom's chorizo pasta had too much lime, but his cheesecake was spot on. Gregg called Vito's truffle tagliatelle "magnificent" and his tiramisu "delightful."

Gregg labelled Diane's chicken cooked in mango sauce "too sweet". "I'm sorry it's not quite working for me," he said of the dish. "That will divide the crowd," John added. Her lemon pudding won praise from both judges.

After a difficult decision, Diane was sent home, with Gregg saying of the decision: "There's not a bad cook here."

"I'm disappointed, but, you know, somebody has to go home," Diane said. "This experience has definitely brought a bit of passion back for cooking. I can't wait to have dinner parties again"

