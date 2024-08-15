Celebrity MasterChef viewers share 'relief' as one contestant is eliminated

One celebrity's time in the kitchen was over - but viewers praised the judges' decision after complaints of 'shouting'.

What did you miss?

Charlotte Crosby's time in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen is over, but viewers have shared their "relief" after claiming that she never stopped shouting.

The Geordie Shore star had produced some good food in the BBC One contest, but was eliminated by judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace over her gnocchi dish in a food truck challenge.

Viewers had complained that Crosby was too noisy and even accused her of being rude during a visit to a professional kitchen in episode two.

What, how, and why?

Charlotte Crosby did not manage to make it through to the Celebrity MasterChef quarter finals alongside Edith Bowman, Ian "H" Watkins and Craig Doyle, but viewers said they were breathing a sigh of relief at the news.

The reality TV star had put in a strong performance during the heats, impressing with many of her dishes, but just missed out on the next stage over her gnocchi recipe.

Viewers complained Charlotte Crosby was too loud. (BBC)

Leaving the show, Crosby said: "This experience is one I'll remember til the day I die. I've learned some new skills and met some really good people so you can't be sad about that, can you?"

However, viewer reaction was a little harsher as one person commented on X: "I think we can all agree that it was the best decision...." Another viewer agreed more diplomatically: "So thrilled that Edith, H and Craig have made it through to the Quarter-Finals."

One person wrote: "What a fantastic end to tonight’s show," and someone else added: "A nation breathes a sigh of relief."

Crosby's behaviour had not gone down well with viewers who claimed she was too loud and playing up to the cameras, even accusing her of being rude in the professional kitchen challenge when the chef told her she had burned some prawns.

One viewer commented: "why does Charlotte have to shout all the time !" as someone else added: "Hey Charlotte…..sssshhhhh."

Another person wrote: "I've watched #MasterChef since the very beginning, but I really don't have enough time left on earth to watch this."

What else has been happening on Celebrity MasterChef?

In the first episode of the new series, viewers were all making the same Steps jokes about H as they offered up puns on his group's biggest hits.

H had claimed his only cooking experience was with an air fryer so his natural talent came as a surprise, but one viewer couldn't help referring to Steps hit Tragedy as they commented: "H isn't going to be any good is he? What a tragedy."

H was the subject of many a Steps joke. (BBC)

Someone else added: "If H doesn't do well here it will be a... ...darn shame."

In the first challenge, H was presented with a plate of prawns, something he had never cooked before and mistook for lobsters.

One viewer joked: "How many prawns has H got? 5? 6? 7? 8?" Someone else wrote: "H will be alright if he follows steps 5, 6, 7, 8 on his recipe."

As he presented his dinner party menu of poussin and vegetables, one person wrote: "H’s potato looks like a deeper shade of blue."

But despite the jokes, H was sent straight through to the next round and one viewer jokingly commented: "H could be a step above the rest here."

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One at 8pm on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

