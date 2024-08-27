Celebrity MasterChef eliminates contestant for serving "simple" dishes

Celebrity MasterChef 2024 spoilers follow.



Celebrity MasterChef has said goodbye to another star, as four new contestants went through to the next stage in the competition.

Tonight's (August 27) episode saw Dancing on Ice winner Jake Quickenden, TV personality Christine McGuinness, Game of Thrones star Tamer Hassan, standup comedian Jamie MacDonald and Strictly Come Dancing's Emma Thynn begin their campaign to become semi-finalists.

Despite her best culinary efforts, Christine was sent home after creating dishes that were too "simple".

Judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace first tasked the celebrities with the Under the Cloche challenge, which saw them create a dish using a mystery ingredient.

Christine openly spoke about how her autism creates "sensory issues" with food, before serving a "brilliant" breakfast dish, according to John.

Emma and Jamie were praised for demonstrating knowledge about flavours and textures. However, Tamer's lamb dish and Jake's decision to combine plums and pecans with halloumi didn't go down as well.

"I think you've got some strong contenders," Greg said after the critiques, while John added: "I think there's some promise in the room, I really do."



The group then had to make a main course and a dessert they would serve at a dinner party, with 1 hour and 15 minutes on the clock.

Emma again received great comments for her seafood medley and flourless dark chocolate cake, with Gregg admiring her "eye for presentation". The judges also liked Christine's chicken goujons and chips, as well as her alcohol-free tiramisu.

Jamie followed up with pan-fried sea bass and apple crumble, with John and Gregg heavily praising his efforts as a blind contestant. "This is quite extraordinary," John said.

Jake's fillet steak was cooked "really nicely", and his chocolate and raspberry cheesecake also went down a treat. Finally, Tamer did well with making fresh ravioli, though his mascarpone cheesecake was described as looking like a "splodge".

At the end of the second challenge, Jamie, Jake and Emma were immediately sent through after wowing with their dishes.

Gregg and John then had to save either Christine or Tamer, with the pair deciding to send Christine home.

After her elimination, Christine reflected on her experience, saying: "I'm really proud of myself that I even went into a kitchen that I wasn't familiar with, that I tried to make food that I've never made before. But I was well out of my comfort zone. It was too much of a stretch for me.

"I am going to carry on cooking at home, and I'm happy that I've done it, but I'm relieved that I don't need to keep practising in front of the nation."



Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One.

