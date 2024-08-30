Celebrity MasterChef names next two semi-finalists

There are just two places left in the next round of the BBC One cooking contest.

Celebrity MasterChef's John Torode and Gregg Wallace chose another two contestants for the semi-final. (BBC)

What did you miss?

Celebrity MasterChef has seen two more famous faces bag spots in the show's semi-finals, leaving just two spaces in the next round.

Tamer Hassan, Jamie MacDonald and Jake Quickenden were competing in the quarter-finals to get through to the next stage of the competition, where they were judged by Su Pollard, Angellica Bell and Vicky Pattison.

Next week sees the final heat of the competition as the last five celebrities take to the kitchen.

What, how, and why?

Tamer Hassan and Jake Quickenden have cooked their way to places in the Celebrity MasterChef semi-final - despite neither having much experience in the kitchen before entering the contest.

Friday's quarter-final was judged by previous contestants Su Pollard, Angellica Bell and Vicky Pattison, who loved Hassan's octopus with parsnip puree followed by frutti di mare.

Tamer Hassan's seafood menu was a hit. (BBC)

Quickenden impressed with a rustic Italian tomato and bread soup, followed by salmon with chilli jam, while Jamie MacDonald was knocked out over a steak that hadn't been rested enough, a too-thin peppercorn sauce, and a chocolate mousse that hadn't set.

Viewers were especially impressed by Hassan's food, as one person commented: "Would never have thought of putting parsnip with octopus, but actually think it might be a good flavour combination." Someone else added after he had cooked: "Tamar's def through."

They join Rochenda Sandall, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Ian "H" Watkins and Craig Doyle in the semi-final.

Next week, Mutya Buena, Vito Coppola, Diane Carson, Dominic Skinner and OJ Borg will compete for the last two remaining places.

What else has been happening on Celebrity MasterChef?

Christine McGuinness was relieved to be out. (BBC screengrab)

Earlier in the week, Christine McGuinness admitted she was "relieved" to be going home as she was eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef.

The model and TV star was sent packing after a heat where she was up against Tamer Hassan, Jamie MacDonald, Jake Quickenden and Emma Thynn. McGuinness – who was diagnosed with autism in 2021 – had shared that she had some sensory issues around food and typically ate a "beige" diet, but was trying to step out of her comfort zone.

She served up dishes including scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage on toast and then chicken nuggets and chips.

As judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode told her that her time in the kitchen had come to an end, she said she was "really, really proud" of herself but confessed: "I am relieved, I am!"

Celebrity MasterChef airs on BBC One on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

