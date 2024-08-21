Celebrity Parents Who Became Empty Nesters This Year and What They've Said About It: 'And Now I’m Crying'

As the school year begins to kick off, these celebrity parents are grappling with their newfound status as "empty nesters"

Donato Sardella/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Gwyneth Paltrow, Brook Shields and Katie Holmes

Letting go can be hard — just ask these celebrity parents!

As parents everywhere gear up to say goodbye to their not-so-little ones as they drop them off to college, many are doing so for the last time meaning they have officially reached "empty nester" status. From Jessica Seinfeld's sweet message to fellow college parents to Brooke Shields admitting she's "not ready" for the change, see what these famous faces have shared about this new stage of parenthood.

Katie Holmes

John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images Katie Holmes

Giving a rare look into her personal life, Katie Holmes opened up about how she's feeling now that her daughter Suri is heading off for her first year of college.

"I’m proud of my daughter," Holmes told Town & Country. "Of course, I will miss the close proximity, but I’m really proud of her and I’m happy."

"I remember being this age, this time of beginnings," she added. "It’s exciting to learn about yourself, and I loved that time, so it makes me happy to think about it like that."



Jessica Seinfeld

As parents of three, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld are having to settle into the brand-new role of empty nesters after dropping off their youngest, Shepherd Kellen, for college.

Along with a carousel of photos — including one of Jerry doing a very dad-coded final dorm room inspection — Jessica shared a sweet message to the fellow college parents out there.

"Move-in weekend. All 3 baby birds have flown," she wrote. "Hope all of you first timers or last timers are holding up. #classof2028"

Debi Mazar

Debi Mazar/Instagram Debi Mazar and her daughters

Debi Mazar is celebrating some major milestones this year. In addition to turning 60, the mom of two is also gearing up to send her youngest daughter off to university.

“At my age, I'm about to be an empty nester," Mazar, who shares daughters Evelina and Giulia with husband Gabriele Corcos, told PEOPLE earlier this summer. "And I'm going into a period where I've spent the past 23 years being on top of my children, and now I have more freedom to go work and not feel guilty."

She added, “I have more freedom to walk around in the house naked or have sex whenever I feel like it!”

Brooke Shields

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Brooke Shields with daughters Rowan Francis Henchy and Grier Hammond Henchy

As the 2024 school year came to an end, Brooke Shields said she was "not ready," for her youngest daughter, Grier, leaving home for college following her graduation from high school.

"I thought I would be relieved, but I don't know," Shields, who shares daughters Grier and Rowan with husband Chris Henchy, told PEOPLE in May. "I'll see when I get there ... the thought of no longer living 24/7 in the house with these people that I've raised, it's just very foreign. It's like going to a totally foreign territory."

Cameron Mathison

Cameron Mathison/Instagram Cameron Mathison with his kids

As the summer comes to a close, Cameron Mathison is soaking up the "last few days" with his kids before they both head to college.

Along with a carousel of photos — including one showing off the trio's new matching ink — Mathison shared that his two kids, Lelia and Lucas, would be "off to Europe for college (Paris and London)."

The All My Children actor, who shares his two kids with ex-wife Vanessa, previously told PEOPLE that the prospect of becoming an empty nester was "tough" as his daughter geared up to join her brother overseas.

“It's the best thing in the world,” he added. “But at the same time, I don't think I'm ready. I mean, you think you are. You're like, ‘Oh, it's going to be awesome,' but I'm going to miss them.”

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow/Instagram Gwyneth Paltrow with her kids Apple and Moses

Back in 2023, while her son Moses was still a high school junior, Gwyneth Paltrow told James Corden she was feeling "not very well" about her "impending empty nest."

At the time, her daughter Apple had already fled the coop to college, which Paltrow called "a huge change."

The Goop founder previously told PEOPLE that sending her eldest off to college the first time was "horrible."

"It was truly horrifying," she said. "I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears."

In May 2024, Paltrow and her ex-husband Chris Martin gathered to celebrate Moses' high school graduation — signaling her "impending" empty nesting is coming up soon.



Ali Wentworth

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Ali Wentworth, Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos, Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos and George Stephanopoulos

Ahead of the new school year, Ali Wentworth shared how she and her husband George Stephanopolous were adjusting to being empty nesters as both daughters are now college students.

“We were traumatized at first, and now it's kind of fun,” Wentworth, who is mom to Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos and Elliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos, told PEOPLE in April 2024.

“We're young and in love again,” she continued. “We got married, I got pregnant after nine months. So we've never just been a married couple with no kids. So we're loving it.”

In August, Wentworth shared a glimpse of her family's move-in day with a picture of the mom-of-two — with a mallet in hand — appearing to bang on a bed in a dorm room.

"Who doesn’t love college move-in day? No air-conditioning. Need a degree in engineering to assemble anything," she wrote. "Who needs a shower caddy? And now I’m crying cause I already miss her…."



LL Cool J

Stefanie Keenan/Getty LL Cool J attends as Shari Redstone & Gelila Assefa Puck Host Rebuilding Bridges Dinner on October 17, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Back in February, LL Cool J shared how he felt now that all four of his kids had left home. His youngest daughter, Nina, was the most recent to leave following her graduation from college.

"My life isn't defined by the fact that my kids graduated college, which I'm very happy for them," he told PEOPLE of the moment. "They have to go after their dreams, and I have to continue to go after mine and make sure that I'm fulfilling my purpose on this planet."

