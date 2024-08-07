Celebrity Race Across the World’s Jeff and Freddy Brazier plan to sleep in tent

Celebrity Race Across the World’s Jeff Brazier and Freddy shared their plans to sleep in a tent as much as possible ahead of taking part in the BBC show.

In an interview ahead of filming Celebrity Race Across the World, the father and son duo spoke about their unusual plan of action for one of the biggest adventures of their lives together. They are competing against other celebrities including: Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi, Scott Mills and his then-fiancé Sam Vaughan as well as Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary Ellen.

Racing across the globe, the celebrities have a cash-strapped budget. In a bid to save money, Jeff and Freddy shared their plans to sleep in a tent when possible — as long as it was "safe". Jeff said: "We're going to look to sleep in a tent as much as possible. As much as it's safe to do so because it saves the expense of the hotel."

However, Jade Goody’s son was disappointed to find out his dad didn’t mean a "pop-up tent" because it would be difficult to put it down and carrying it with them while on the epic journey. Freddy added: "I wanted a pop-up tent, but Dad said that apparently, they’re quite hard to put down."

One of the first things it seems the father and son will do is get their hands on a tent. Jeff explained: "Not just that, but carrying them around is difficult because they're like a big circle. We’ll find out when we go to buy one." We can’t wait to see how much they stick to this plan when the BBC show airs.

Interestingly though, Freddy admitted that lack of sleep would be one of the toughest challenges he expects to face. He said: "Lack of sleep. There’s going to be a lot of that, but I can function on a lack of sleep, or so I like to tell people and I like to think. Sleeping rough, like not in an actual bed, like sleeping on the floor of a boat or on a bench. I’ve probably slept on a bench before at some point in my life."

His biggest worry though is the bugs. He explained: "My main worry, it might even be a fear actually is bugs, especially mosquitoes. I just can't stand them, even seeing a bug, just makes me itchy and I feel like ‘Oh brilliant, I'm going to get bitten, this bug is going to land on me’, if we’re somewhere hot. I've seen it every time I go away, I am the kid that burns and has about 80 bites all over him. It’s not it, it’s just not it."

So what are their strengths and weaknesses as a team? The dad shone a light on what he thinks will be a challenge for them and what they will be able to manage easily. Jeff said: "Fred’s strengths are that he moves at a million miles an hour, so as long as we're heading in the right direction that will be an asset. Fred’s weakness is that he can't run at a steady consistent pace, he has to sprint and then stop for a while and then he might sprint again for a while. For some reason, he just hasn’t got the ability."

He added: "I think we're both very resilient. I think we'll both have the ability to suck it up when things are difficult, maybe because we're really cold or we're not sleeping somewhere particularly comfortable. I think Fred's major superpower is probably his ability to go up to people and ask questions about what we need or when we need a lift."

The duo have all the support of their family at home too, especially Freddy’s older brother and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier who has already carved a place for himself in the spotlight on Strictly last year. Jeff said: "Everyone's really excited for Freddy to be able to have this adventure, I think everyone is hopeful that’ll give him some real perspective and stuff that he can take and build on. So yeah, everyone is like, “Go for it.” We’re all behind him, lots of support for Fred."

Freddy now is stepping into the limelight too, following his big brother as well as his famous parents. Jeff first rocketed to fame on Shipwrecked in 2001. Bobby and Freddy’s mum Goody, who died aged 27 of cervical cancer, was a big British star after making her name on Big Brother.

Celebrity Race Across the World returns to BBC One for series two on 14 August at 9pm.

