Celebrity SAS staff share 'disappointing' reason they think John Barrowman quit

Chris Oliver, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Rudy Reyes claimed Barrowman had been shocked to discover there was no green room for relaxation time.

What did you miss?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' tough trainers have revealed the "disappointing" real reason they believe John Barrowman quit the series - and it is very different to the explanation the Torchwood star offered.

Barrowman left after just 32 minutes, having vomited during the first episode, later telling Lorraine: "I kept saying to myself, 'I know who I am, I know who John Barrowman is. I've made a mistake here.'"

However, the directing staff told This Morning they believed the actor had actually been put off by seeing the lack of "creature comforts" on a tour of the base camp and admitted it was disappointing for them as he had "taken a place" on the process that they had carefully designed.

What, how, and why?

John Barrowman spent just 32 minutes on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. (Channel 4)

John Barrowman quit Celebrity SAS in record time, claiming he had bowed out of the Channel 4 series after just 32 minutes because he didn't need to do any more work on finding out who he really was.

But the show's directing staff Chris Oliver, Jason "Foxy" Fox and Rudy Reyes told a very different story to This Morning ahead of Monday's series final as they claimed he had been shocked to discover there was no green room for relaxation time.

The former Special Forces operatives said it had been very disappointing for them as Barrowman had taken up a space on the course that they had spent time putting together so that celebrities could get the best out of the experience.

Read more: Celebrity SAS

Explaining that celebrities needed a "why" to carry them through tough times in the gruelling process inspired by Special Forces selection, Foxy said: "The why is completely up to that individual. But it has to be strong, it has to be unbreakable because it's got to last the duration of the course. If there's any crack in that why whatsoever they'll look for an excuse to go."

Talking about trying to break celebrities' reasons for doing the show, he added: "That's part of the lure for us. We enjoy it. I take pleasure in showing people that they're stronger than they think they are."

But asked about Barrowman quitting, Oliver did not hold back on his opinion as he said: "You think that people know what the show is all about. But when you take that uncertainty into the equation...he turned up with the why - obviously his why wasn't strong enough.

The directing staff didn't hold back in their opinions. (Channel 4)

"He did the first task and we thought that was him, normally the course is rolling and people take it as it comes. But we got to the base and we did a familiarisation, which is when me and Foxy take them round and show them where they're going to be staying for the duration of the course. I think soon as he realised there wasn't a green room with the creature comforts he's probably used to..."

Foxy added: "I think people genuinely believe there is a green room and down time. I don't think people realise the intensity of what actually happens."

Oliver also said that Barrowman turning in his armband - something the recruits have to do when they leave - had an effect on the staff, too. He explained: "It's a disappointment for us because we're running the course. As much as it's a TV programme and that's great, the course, we're passionate about.

"He's took a place there and we've spent time testing, setting this course up and we want to pass our experiences on to them, for them to grow, and when he turned (his armband) in we were bitterly disappointed."

Georgia Harrison and Lani Daniels are two of the finalists. (Channel 4)

Elsewhere, the SAS staff talked about the SAS final on This Morning. Anthony Ogogo, Bianca Gascoigne, Georgia Harrison and Lani Daniels are all still in the final and viewers will see whether any of them pass the course.

Talking about their chances, Foxy said: "If they're all good enough to complete the course, they'll all complete the course, but it's really up to them."

He added: "It is a different kettle of fish. So the people that have got to this stage are used to us screaming and shouting and putting them through the mixer and testing them physically but this is all mental. It's a different thing altogether."

Reyes said of so many women making the final: "It's the thing that's surprised me the most in this programme. In my experience, we do not have women in the Special Forces community and I recognise that women are much tougher and much more capable than many people know. They don't have a lot of physicality, so they don't rely on muscle or the typical things that get you over. They're really mentally tough."

He added: "There are some very special women who have what it takes to do a hard job. Women can get to places that men can't. They definitely could be an asset."

What did John Barrowman say about quitting Celebrity SAS?

John Barrowman appeared in the first episode of Celebrity SAS 2024. (Channel 4)

The morning after Barrowman's exit from episode one of this year's series aired, he called in to Lorraine for a video interview where he offered his reasons for not staying the course.

He told her of signing up to the show: "The idea behind it was that I thought it would give you a chance to tell the story and also the show itself helps people come to terms with things that they're struggling with and have gone through. That's why I did it, I thought give it a whirl, see what happens and also I do like a challenge."

He added: "I looked at myself even when I was doing the interview bits and I saw still that angry person, the person who was still upset, the person who was still in a bad place.

"But as I kept going through that first day and they were saying things like 'you don't know who you are, you've got to discover who you are, you've got to find out who the real person is'. All the stuff they say to build you back up. I kept saying to myself, 'I know who I am, I know who John Barrowman is. I've made a mistake here,' and that was in the bit where we were having the walk through. Then when that lightbulb went off, then I started getting sick. I realised I'm in a situation here, I know who John Barrowman is, I'm starting to get sick, I need to make a conscious decision if I'm going to continue here.

"Then that was it, I just said I'm out, because I didn't think I could do it if I was sick."

Watch: John Barrowman explains why he left Celebrity SAS after just 32 minutes

However, Barrowman added that he had no regrets, saying: "I feel really good about it, and the show did exactly what it was meant to do, it made me realise who I was. The thing is, John Barrowman's always helped other people come to terms with who they are - helping them come out, dealing with their whole sexuality or dealing with their bisexuality, or being transgender - so I've always helped people in the past to deal with that.

"So for me to make that decision and now thinking about it, it was the best decision I ever made and the best decision to do the show, because the show did exactly what it was meant to do for me but just in a short period of time. I don't regret doing what I did, I don't regret going to the show."

He revealed that show bosses had tried to get him to stay: "They tried to talk me out of it, they tried to keep me in and I understand why, but in my head I'd made the decision and I knew I'd made the right decision. I know who John Barrowman is, I know that no matter what the trolls say, I know that my mum loves me, my dad loves me, my family loves me, my friends love me and that's the most important thing."

This Morning airs on ITV1 at 10am on weekdays.