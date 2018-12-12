Celebrity Trainer Tracy Anderson's Ex-Husband and Former Knicks Player Eric Dead at 48

Tracy Anderson‘s ex-husband Eric Anderson has died.

The former Indiana University basketball star passed away Sunday. He was 48.

According to a preliminary autopsy, Eric died of natural causes, The Indianapolis Star reported.

“It’s cardiac-related, but natural causes until doc can confirm that in a report to me,” Hamilton County Coroner John Chalfin told the newspaper.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Eric Anderson,” a rep for Tracy told Page Six.

“Eric was a true friend to Tracy, a loving and incredibly dedicated father to their son Sam, and always willing to lend a helping hand to many of us at Tracy Anderson throughout the years.”

“Our hearts are grieving with Tracy and her family during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Tracy, 43, and Eric got married in 1998 and split in 2008. Their only son together, Sam, is 20 years old.

Eric Anderson More

RELATED: From Ken Berry to Aretha Franklin: Remembering the Stars We’ve Lost in 2018

After not hearing from him for a few days, Eric’s sister alerted the Carmel Police Department of Indiana.

“His sister hadn’t heard from him in a couple days, which she thought was odd because he was fighting some type of illness,” Carmel Lt. Joe Bickel told the Indy Star.

Officers then went to Anderson’s apartment where they found him dead.

A representative for Tracy did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Tracy Anderson More

With Indiana University, Eric was just one of the six players to rank top-15 all-time in both scoring and rebounding, the Indy Star reported. He was also named Big Ten freshman of the year on a conference team in 1989. In addition, he was named most outstanding player in 1992 NCAA tournament West regional.

Eric went on to play for the New York Knicks for the 1992-93 season.