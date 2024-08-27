Celebrity Traitors UK: Release date, rumoured cast and more

The BBC has confirmed that The Traitors will return with a celebrity edition for the first time in the UK.

While the US has already had two celebrity versions of the show (one with a mix of famous faces and members of the public and one featuring only celebrities), this marks a first for the UK edition.

There will also be a fourth series of the hit show featuring members of the public, with a third already filmed and due to come out later this year.

The murder-mystery-style gameshow sees various contestants chosen to become Traitors capable of killing off rivals in a bid to secure a large cash prize, while the Faithful try to work out who the Traitors are before they’re killed.

Details on the celebrity edition have been kept as quiet as the identities of the Traitors, but here’s everything we know so far.

When is the Celebrity Traitors coming out?

No release date has been confirmed yet, but it doesn’t seem the celebrity edition has already been made, seeing as the BBC has confirmed that production has wrapped on the third series of the hit show.

However, it has been confirmed that the Celebrity Traitors will include nine episodes, fewer than the typical 12 episodes of the earlier seasons.

Who will appear on the Celebrity Traitors?

No names have been confirmed just yet, although safe to say that it won’t be comedian Ricky Gervais.

Replying to speculation that he participate in the show, Gervais wrote: “I love the show and I’m very flattered, but it won’t happen. I’m too busy and there’s no way they could afford me.”

I love the show and I’m very flattered, but it won’t happen. I’m too busy and there’s no way they could afford me 😎 — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) August 26, 2024

Previously, Liz Truss has already been named as a “dream contestant”, which wouldn’t be breaking the mold for the TV show too much.

The two celebrity series of the programme in the US featured the likes of former House of Commons Speaker John Bercow and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Both the American series were filmed at the same iconic Scottish Highlands location used for the UK show.

"The Traitors has well and truly established itself as an unmissable highlight of the year and the news of a fourth outing, alongside a brand new celebrity version coming to the BBC, will take the series to a whole new level,” said Kalpna Patel-Knight, the BBC's head of entertainment.

"It will once again be fascinating for our audiences to see who’ll outwit, outplay, and outlast. Let the mind games begin!"