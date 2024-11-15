All the celebrities who support Donald Trump: Sylvester Stallone endorses president-elect

As the dust settles after the US election, more famous faces have publicly voiced their support for Donald Trump.

The latest star to do so is Sylvester Stallone, who appeared at the America First Policy Institute Gala at Mar-a-Lago on November 14.

The Rocky actor compared the presidential-elect to both his famous boxing character and the country’s founding father, George Washington.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world,” the 78-year-old actor said. “’Cause without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations.”

While Kamala Harris’s unsuccessful presidential bid won support from the likes of Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, and Ariana Grande, president-elect Trump has accumulated his own list of celebrity backers – including a former Aussie pop singer, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, and a WWE star.

Here’s a rundown of the stars who have backed his bid to return to the White House.

Dr Phil McGraw

Dr Phil McGraw endorsed the Republican ticket while speaking at a Madison Square Garden campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee and former US president Mr Trump.

At the rally on October 27, McGraw stated that he was “not here just to stand up for Donald J Trump. Lord knows, he doesn’t need me to stand up for him. He’s tough as an old army boot. He’s got lots of enemies, different groups that are scared and, between them, they have impeached him, indicted him, raided him, railroaded him, shot him and sued him. And where is he? He is still standing.”

Mel Gibson

Hollywood star Mel Gibson is reportedly said to have voted for Mr Trump. When asked about the election, the actor said, “I don't think it's going to surprise anyone who I'll vote for”, according to US entertainment website TMZ.

He said voting for Mr Trump would be “a pretty good guess”, and reportedly added: “I know what it'll be like if we let her in and that ain't good. Miserable track record, appalling track record. No policies to speak of. And she's got the IQ of a fence post.”

Hulk Hogan

WWF / WWE star Hulk Hogan spoke at the Republican National Convention on July 18, where he reflected on the assassination attempt Mr Trump had faced just days earlier.

He told the crowd: “What happened last week... when they took a shot at my hero.... they tried to kill the greatest president of the United States. Enough was enough.

"And I’ve even, like I said, body-slammed giants in the middle of the ring. And I know tough guys but, let me tell you something, brother, Donald Trump is the toughest of them all."

Hogan then posed with Mr Trump later on the campaign trail and proudly showed off the picture on social media.

Amber Rose

Model Amber Rose, who was once a critic of Mr Trump, endorsed the president-elect during a speech on July 15 at the Republican National Convention.

Rose said she believes Mr Trump and his supporters are her people because they love all people "whether you're Black, white, gay or straight”.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul has also aligned himself with Mr Trump.

“To survive an assassination attempt by mere millimeters then stop your security so you can raise your fist in defiance of death is the most badass thing I’ve ever seen in my life,” he posted on X.

I hope everyone is okay



Find the shooter — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) July 13, 2024

Holly Valance

Former pop star Holly Valance has raised millions for the Trump campaign. The Australian-born actress and singer, who found fame in Neighbours before launching her music career with the hit single Kiss Kiss, now focuses on the family she shares with billionaire husband Nick Candy.

Back in June, she hosted a Chelsea bash for the Trump campaign – believed to be its biggest fundraising event outside the US. The event, attended by the likes of Donald Trump Jr, Nigel Farage and boxer Derek Chisora, is believed to have raised more than £1.6m for Trump’s re-election bid.

Billy Ray Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus has frequently supported Mr Trump – even when the Republican candidate has publicly taken aim at his own daughter, pop superstar Miley.

At a rally in July, Mr Trump said to the crowd: “Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray?

“He's around here someplace, and he's great.... He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter? How did that happen?’”

Billy Ray also performed at the funeral for Corey Comperatore, a Trump supporter who died in the line of fire at the Pennsylvania rally where an assassination attempt on the former president occurred.

Bryce Hall

Hall, who has 23.7 million followers on TikTok, announced after the attempted assassination that Mr Trump “is my president”.

He has also donated money to Mr Trump along with other Republican candidates and organisations, according to campaign finance tracking group Open Secrets.

This is my president. pic.twitter.com/1PP9LKpEq5 — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) July 13, 2024

Dana White

Their friendship dates back to at least 2001 – and the failed assassination attempt on Mr Trump seemed to reinforce Dana White’s support for his re-election.

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 18, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) described Mr Trump as a "fighter".

UFC president Dana White (Getty Images)

"I know president Trump is a fighter. I've been saying this since 2015. Now, look at what's happened over the last 10 years. We have all seen it with our own eyes. I'm in the tough guy business, and this man is the toughest, most resilient human being that I have ever met in my life," he said.

"We all know he doesn't need this. This guy's got a great life, he has a beautiful family, and he has achieved everything that you could possibly achieve in life.

"I know president Trump is literally putting his life on the line for something bigger than himself. And he's willing to risk it all because he loves this country."

Mr Trump has previously been White's guest at multiple special events in the midst of legal accusations and challenges.

Other famous Trump supporters include: