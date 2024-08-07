Celebs Go Dating 2024 confirms August premiere date

Channel 4 has announced a return date for Celebs Go Dating – and it's soon.

The first episode of the 2024 series will arrive on E4 on Monday, August 19, with plenty of drama promised in the release date announcement teaser.

"ITS BACK!! New Celebs, New Dates, New Friendships, and LOADS of Drama!" reads the post caption, shared on the official Celebs Go Dating Instagram page alongside a new trailer.

This year's cast includes Love Island's Chris Taylor, Married at First Sight UK's Ella Morgan, ex-Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, Gogglebox's Stephen Webb, popstar and former Hollyoaks actor Jamelia, and Made in Chelsea's Tristan Phipps.



Celebs Go Dating airs on E4 from August 19 onwards.





