Celebs Go Dating airs MAFS UK reunion for Ella Morgan

Celebs Go Dating has aired a special reunion for Ella Morgan.

In tonight's episode (Tuesday, September 17), Ella was reunited with her Married at First Sight UK co-star Jay Howard.

Jay appeared as things heated up between Ella and Alex, who have been smitten with each other this season.

But Ella had to put Alex through one final test: meeting her bestie Jay to make sure he's the one.

The trio enjoyed drinks together, where Ella confessed that she could see a future with Alex.

However, Ella was worried that Alex could "f**k off at the drop of a hat."

But Jay was on hand to offer some good advice, telling Ella that if she constantly thinks like that, she'll end up pushing people away.

Ella had previously teased that Jay would have a cameo on the show after confirming that filming had ended.



During the filming of Celebs Go Dating, Ella was forced to take a break from the show, after falling ill.

Speaking after her return, Ella said: "It's so good to be back, and thanks for all the love and the comments. Don't worry, I'm not going to be missing from a whole week's worth of episodes. I think I'm only missing from one, which is great.

"But I'm so excited for you guys to watch this. I think you're going to hopefully see a growth, and a change and different styles.

"Yeah, I'm just really excited, bring on Celebs [Go Dating]. I'm kinda sad it's coming to an end, but I've had the best ending."

