Celebs Go Dating's Helen Flanagan makes shock confession on show

Celebs Go Dating spoilers follow.

Celebs Go Dating star Helen Flanagan made a shock confession during the latest brunch, throwing her participation in the series into doubt.

The star, best known for her appearances on Coronation Street and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, is part of the cast for the latest season of the E4 show, which sees a group of famous faces attempt to find love.

Tuesday’s (September 3) episode saw the group – Stephen Webb, Jamelia, Chris Taylor, Tristan Phipps and Ella Morgan – attend the second brunch of the season, with each celebrity speaking to four dates in a round of fast flirting.

Channel 4

Related: Ella Morgan explains why Celebs Go Dating was a refreshing dating change

Hosted by Tom Read Wilson, the three experts – Anna Williamson, Paul C Brunson and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn – observed the behaviour of all the participants, before Helen revealed why she had opted not to progress further with any of the men she had met today.

"This is really difficult because I have given the agency my heart and soul, but I did meet someone at home at the beginning of the year," she admitted, with the room looking stunned following her admission.

"I wanted to join the agency for me – I wanted to grow and find out more about myself – but it’s tough because I have fallen for somebody back home, and unfortunately I’m comparing everybody to him. It’s making it difficult to date."

Channel 4

Related: Best film and TV tours for 2024

"Pardon," said Anna in the VT. "You’ve got a boyfriend? Why on Earth did she not tell us about this?" Tara also seemed perplexed at the revelation, asking Helen why she had chosen to divulge the information halfway into the series.

Ella, a former star of Married at First Sight UK, quipped that Helen was "an absolute player" and that she didn’t need the agency, though Paul didn’t see the funny side, as he remarked that Helen had "lied" and "wasted their time".

Will Helen continue with the agency?...

Celebs Go Dating airs on Mondays-Thursdays at 9pm on E4.

Read more Celebs Go Dating news on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like