Celebs who got engaged in 2024: From Lady Gaga to Made In Chelsea star

Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga were engaged when they attended the UK premiere of Joker Folie à Deux (Kate Green / Getty Images)

From announcements on Instagram to sharing news via the French prime minister, a number of celebrities have delighted fans by revealing their engagements in 2024.

And as you would expect with celebs, a number of the proposals have been elaborate, many traditional, with some future grooms getting down on one knee with custom-made rings.

Here are some of our favourite celebrity engagements from the past 12 months...

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky

Gaga and Polansky have been together since 2020 (Vianney Le Caer / Invision / AP)

In a move we definitely didn’t see coming, French prime minister Gabriel Attal was the person who shared Lady Gaga’s engagement news with the world.

Gaga, who also starred in the Joker sequel this year, performed at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics and hung around in the French capital to watch some of the events.

ADVERTISEMENT

While at the swimming finals, she met Mr Attal and, in a video posted on the PM’s TikTok, the Poker Face singer could be heard introducing tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky as her “fiancé”.

While the couple tends to keep their relationship private, Polansky has joined Gaga at a number of events, including stops on the Joker 2 press tour. They first went public with their relationship in 2020.

Adele and Rich Paul

Adele and Rich Paul have taken their low-key romance to the next level (Marcio Jose Sanchez / AP)

Adele is another celebrity who skipped announcing her engagement on social media and shared her update in a low-key way – albeit at one of her huge Munich concerts.

In a video from one of her August dates, Adele spots a sign that reads “Will you marry me?”.

She replies: “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married so I can’t, but I appreciate it, thank you.”

Adele and sports agent Paul were first spotted together at an NBA game in August 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer announced at an Alan Carr concert in November that she had now married.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo and Brewdog founder James Watt announced their engagement in October.

In an Instagram post, she said getting engaged “really was the best moment of my life so far”.

“I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife,” Toffolo continued.

The couple started dating in 2023 after being set up by a mutual friend.

Matty Healy and Gabbriette Bechtel

The 1975 frontman is getting hitched (Jonathan Brady / PA)

The 1975 frontman proposed to his model girlfriend with a black diamond ring he’d had custom made.

After Gabriette posted a snap of the stunning engagement ring on Instagram, her future mother-in-law Denise Welch spilled all the details on Loose Women.

Gabriette showed off her ring on Insta – albeit on the wrong finger (Instagram / Gabbriette Bechtel)

She said: “They went over to see their friends Charli [XCX] and George [Daniel, Healy’s bandmate] in New York. I woke up this morning to the fact they’ve put it on Instagram. Instagram official, he has got engaged to Gabbriette. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gabriette had shared the news on Insta while at one of her pal Charli’s New York concerts. “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT,” she wrote, tagging her fiancé.

The pair is believed to have been introduced by Charli and were first linked in September 2023, after Healy’s split from Taylor Swift.

Yinrun Huang and Luke

Yinrun Huang, the standout star of Big Brother 2023, continues to entertain fans on social media with cooking tutorials and viral videos, many of which feature her partner, Luke.

In August, she revealed Luke had got down on one knee, having secretly learned Chinese to propose in Huang’s mother tongue.

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen

Dani Dyer and Jarrod Bowen (Instagram)

Ex-Love Islander Dani Dyer and her West Ham player beau got engaged on a sun-soaked holiday in July.

The couple, who welcomed twin girls in May 2023, shared a series of loved-up snaps on Instagram with the caption: “Us forever”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dyer and Bowen met in September 2021. Dyer, the daughter of former EastEnders actor Danny, also has a son, three-year-old Santiago, from a previous relationship.

Marisa Abela and Jamie Bogyo

Fresh from starring in Amy Winehouse biopic Back to Black, Marisa Abela announced her engagement to West End actor Jamie Bogyo in August.

Bogyo got down on one knee on Primrose Hill, a spot loved by the late Winehouse.

Abela, who also stars in Industry, and Bogyo dated for four years before deciding to get hitched.

Phoebe Dynevor and Cameron Fuller

The Bridgerton star – and real-life daughter of Sally from Coronation Street – showed off her engagement ring for the first time at this year’s Met Gala.

A few days later, actor and producer Fuller shared a snap of himself and Dynevor, taken just moments after he had popped the question.

The couple is believed to have been dating for at least a year (and a bit), having first been spotted together in March 2023.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey

Cuoco and Pelphrey have a daughter together (Alamy / PA)

The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco and Ozark’s Tommy Pelphrey are another celeb couple who got engaged over the summer.

They started dating back in 2021, and welcomed a daughter together two years later.

Cuoco announced her engagement on Instagram, posting a pic of herself and Pelphrey with the words “amazing weekend” over it. The snap showed Pelphrey kissing Cuoco’s nose as her hand was stretched across his face, showing off her ring.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White

White came up with a plan to make sure Dobrev had no idea he was proposing (Evan Agostini / Invision / AP)

Olympian Shaun White meticulously planned an elaborate ruse to throw Nina Dobrev off the scent when he proposed in October.

With the help of the Vampire Diaries star Dobrev’s publicist, he faked a dinner invite from US Vogue editor Anna Wintour. But when the actress turned up – having run late – she found White on one knee beneath an arch of white roses.

The couple first sparked dating rumours back in 2020, when they were spotted on a bike ride in Malibu.

Nicola Roberts and Mitch Hahn

Nicola Roberts got engaged in the South of France (Getty)

Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts debuted her sparkler when the girl group performed at Brighton Pride, shortly after her partner Mitch Hahn popped the question in the South of France.

The Masked Singer UK winner is believed to have been dating the 38-year-old businessman and semi-pro footballer for two years.

Emma Roberts and Cody John

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts announced her engagement in July.

The actress shared the news on Insta, posting a pic of herself and John beaming as she showed off her diamond ring with the caption: “Putting this here before my mom tells everyone.”

John, who has appeared in shows such as Wu-Tang: An American Saga and In the Dark, first confirmed their romance in August 2022 when he posted a snap of him and Roberts kissing with “sweet sweet’ as the Instagram caption.