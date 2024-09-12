Celebs liked Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris endorsement in droves — but where’s Brittany Mahomes?

The power of Taylor Swift’s surprise endorsement of Kamala Harris for president was not lost on fellow celebrities, including Jennifer Aniston, Mandy Moore, Oprah, and Charli XCX, who all swiftly backed her declaration.

On Tuesday, just minutes after Harris and Donald Trump wrapped their fiery first presidential debate, the mega popstar, 34, broke her silence on the 2024 election, announcing to fans that she would be casting her vote for Harris and Tim Walz in November.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift’s post, which garnered millions of likes within minutes, has notably been supported by Oprah, Lupita Nyong’o, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Blake Lively, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, Mindy Kaling, Kristin Davis, Olivia Wilde, Katie Holmes, Rachel Zegler, and Kerry Washington. Other high-profile figures, including the WNBA’s Caitlin Clark, have also given it a “like.”

Moore, 40, shared Swift’s post on her Instagram Stories, with the This Is Us star writing: “Boss moves. Good on you, @taylorswift.”

Stevie Nicks referenced Swift’s “eloquent” statement in a post of her own, adding: “Now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs.”

Bette Midler, meanwhile, eagerly tweeted the news, saying: “#TAYLORSWIFT endorses #KamalaHarris4President!!” The Hocus Pocus star’s message came after her declaration that Harris “won” the debate. “Case closed. Bravo,” she said.

Mandy Moore reacts to Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris endorsement (Mandy Moore on Instagram)

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III added: “Oh it’s over. Swifties don’t play.”

While many celebrities have shared their support of Swift’s endorsement, one name that does not appear to be on the list of “likers” is Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this week, Swift faced fan backlash for her friendship with Mahomes, who last month ignited a social media firestorm after she liked an Instagram post from Trump titled: “The 2024 GOP Platform,” which outlined his priorities for a second-term administration.

While Mahomes later appeared to remove the like, she reportedly went on to like comments on posts promoting “Trump-Vance 2024.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump told Fox & Friends that he prefers Mahomes to her pop star pal.

“I actually like Mrs. Mahomes much better if you want to know the truth,” he said, insisting Mahomes is “a big Trump fan.” He went on to claim he’s just “not a Taylor Swift fan” and called her a “very liberal person.”

After the ABC News debate, Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, applauded Swift’s endorsement during an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

“I am incredibly grateful, first of all, to Taylor Swift,” Walz said. “Swifties, you heard it. We know that it’s there. That was eloquent, and it was clear. And that’s the kind of courage we need in America.”

The Harris-Walz campaign has since launched Taylor Swift-themed friendship bracelets that have already sold out online.

Swift, who has largely stayed away from vocalizing her political opinions, previously backed Joe Biden and Harris during the 2020 presidential election.