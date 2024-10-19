Which Celebs Look So Much Alike, You’re Always Getting Them Mixed Up?
Recently, I rounded up some of the celebrities people think look so much like older stars, they should be cast in their biopics. It got me thinking about other celebrities who bear an uncanny resemblance, regardless of their age difference.
For example, in a different post I wrote recently, I mentioned Jessica Chastain, and a commenter accidentally called her Bryce Dallas Howard.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, David Lodge / FilmMagic / Via Getty
And years ago, I watched all of Austenland mistakenly thinking JJ Feild was Tom Hiddleston.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images for City Harvest, Amanda Edwards / Getty Images
And I wouldn't be surprised to find out Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly were secretly sisters.
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Taylor Hill / Getty Images
So, which celebrities look so much alike, you often confuse them for each other? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!