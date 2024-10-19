Which Celebs Look So Much Alike, You’re Always Getting Them Mixed Up?

Recently, I rounded up some of the celebrities people think look so much like older stars, they should be cast in their biopics. It got me thinking about other celebrities who bear an uncanny resemblance, regardless of their age difference.

For example, in a different post I wrote recently, I mentioned Jessica Chastain, and a commenter accidentally called her Bryce Dallas Howard.

Jessica in a flowing dress at a red carpet event

Bryce in a flowing, draped gown stands on a carpet at an event with a crowd in the background

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images, David Lodge / FilmMagic / Via Getty

And years ago, I watched all of Austenland mistakenly thinking JJ Feild was Tom Hiddleston.

JJ in a suit posing on the red carpet

Tom Hiddleston in a suit posing on the red carpet

Jason Kempin / Getty Images for City Harvest, Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

And I wouldn't be surprised to find out Margot Robbie and Jaime Pressly were secretly sisters.

Jamie smiling, wearing a turtleneck, with hair pulled back

Margot Robbie, with shoulder-length hair, smiling

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty, Taylor Hill / Getty Images

So, which celebrities look so much alike, you often confuse them for each other? Share your answers in the comments, and they may be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post!