Which celebs are supporting Harris and Trump? Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Amber Rose, Jason Aldean, more

Election Day is Nov. 5 and both presidential candidates are bringing their own celebrity endorsements to the voting booth.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have both courted a cast of stars that stretch from Hollywood to Nashville during their sprint towards Nov. 5, when everyday Americans head to the polls to cast their ballots.

Harris carries A-list endorsees heading into Election Day from pop superstars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift to hip-hip heavyweight Cardi B, who headlined a campaign rally in suburban Milwaukee on Nov. 1.

October 25, 2024: Beyonce speaks during a campaign rally for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, on October 25, 2024.

Trump holds endorsements from some of the country's most outspoken conservatives from country star Jason Aldean, Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner, reality TV star Savannah Chrisley and "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus.

Here's a list of the major A-list stars and others who are supporting Harris or Trump for the U.S. presidency.

Which celebrities are supporting Kamala Harris?

Beyoncé

Beyoncé told an energetic crowd on Oct. 15 she was not attending Vice President Harris' campaign rally in her hometown of Houston, but as a mom of three children, whom she shares with rap icon Jay Z.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother," she said. "Your freedom is your God-given right, your human right."

Singer Beyonce waves as she attends a campaign rally of Democratic presidential nominee U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, in Houston, Texas, U.S., October 25, 2024. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

The "Cowboy Carter" creator graced the stage in support of Harris with her mom, Tina Knowles, and her longtime close friend and Destiny's Child collaborator Kelly Rowland.

Taylor Swift

After an "August" full of speculation about whether Taylor Swift would endorse either candidate, she put her name behind Harris when the pop star made her announcement following the only presidential debate during the 2024 general election cycle.

In an Instagram post shared after the debate, Swift wrote in a caption of a photo of her with her cat that she "will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz."

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades," she wrote.

Eminem

Eminem introduced former President Barack Obama at a Harris rally on Oct. 22 in Detroit.

The city's homegrown hip-hop superstar encouraged the crowd to get out and vote, noted his support for Harris, and then turned the stage over to Obama. And the former president began his speech with a nod to Eminem's award-winning song, "Lose Yourself."

Former president Barack Obama cheers on Eminem after he introduced him to the stage to speak while campaigning for Kamala Harris at Huntington Place in Detroit on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

“I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” Obama said when he took the stage in Detroit, Michigan.

“Now, I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti, I’m nervous but on the surface I look calm and ready to drop bombs but I keep on forgetting,” Obama rapped as the crowd burst into cheers.

Julia Roberts, Jennifer Lopez headline other Hollywood celebrities supporting Harris

In recent weeks, the Harris campaign has recruited a roster of A-list celebrities to drum up support for the vice president during closing arguments at her "When We Vote We Win" rally and concert series in crucial swing states, including North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin.

Jennifer Lopez speaks during a campaign rally for Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nev., on Oct. 31, 2024.

Celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Bon Jovi, Khalid, Maggie Rogers, and Gracie Abrams have been called upon to publicly support Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

Julia Roberts also narrated a recent ad from Vote Common Good that was cut in support of Harris. LeBron James, considered by some to be the greatest NBA player of all time, endorsed Harris on Halloween.

Which celebrities are supporting Donald Trump?

In his third race for the U.S. presidency, Trump is supported by a slew of celebrities who've made headlines over the past decade from Amber Rose to Aldean.

Jason Aldean

Country singer Jason Aldean took the stage at a rally in Duluth, Ga., last month to introduce former President Trump. The Georgia native was also spotted sitting next to Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Jason Aldean delivers remarks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump on Oct. 23, 2024, in Duluth, Georgia.

“He’s a president who when knocked down, gets back up, raises his fist in the air and says ‘fight,’” Aldean said, referring to a now infamous photo of Trump after the first assassination attempt against him in Butler, Pennsylvania, standing with his fist in the air, chanting, "Fight, fight, fight."

Aldean and his wife have had ties to Trump for years. The controversial "Try That In A Small Town" crooner defended the former president on social media earlier this year after Trump was criminally convicted by a New York jury on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Amber Rose

Like Aldean, former reality TV star and Trump supporter Amber Rose also attended the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where she spoke in support of the former president on the convention stage.

During her speech, Rose focused on her role as a mother and a converted Trump supporter.

"Trump 2024," she wrote in an Instagram post in May, which included a photo of her next to Trump and Melania. She was met with pushback as many pointed out that she spoke out against Trump during his first run for the White House in 2016.

Savannah Chrisley

Former reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley took the podium at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee in July to discuss her family's accusations of fraud and are serving a combined sentence of 19 years.

"We have a two-faced justice system. Just look at what they're doing to President Trump," Chrisley said at the convention. "All while, let's face it, Hunter Biden is roaming around free and attending classified meetings."

Chrisley starred in the USA Network reality show "Chrisley Knows Best" from 2014 to 2023. The show centered around Georgia real estate magnate Todd Chrisley, Savannah's father, and their family. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were convicted in 2022 of bank fraud and other financial crimes, and she has publicly advocated for them since then.

Caitlyn Jenner, Zachary Levi among celebrities supporting Trump

Caitlyn Jenner, Kid Rock, Chris Janson, Dr. Phil McGraw of "Dr Phil" fame, Elon Musk, Dave Portnoy, Danica Patrick, "Chuck" actor Zachary Levi are among conservative Hollywood stars supporting former President Trump.

Levi, arguably among the most famous stars to endorse Trump, threw his support behind Trump for president after previously backing former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he had backed in the 2024 election. With Kennedy's campaign suspended, Levi expressed support for Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

"We are going to take back this country. We are going to make it great again ... Of the two choices that we have, and we only have two, President Trump is the man that can get us there," Levi said at a September event with Kennedy.

Contributing: Brendan Morrow. Bryan West, Anika Reed, Savannah Kuchar, Taylor Ardrey and George Fabe Russell, USA TODAY; Cache McClay, The Tennessean; Brian McCollum, The Detroit Free Press

