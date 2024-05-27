Celine Dion “Considering Recording TV Special Of Greatest Hits” – report

Celine Dion’s documentary I Am: Celine Dion, in which the star shares how her illness stiff person syndrome has affected her life, is set for a global streaming debut on June 25.

Now, this may be just wishful thinking, but UK newspaper The Sun quotes an insider from Dion’s camp saying, following the hugely favourable reception to the documentary prior to its release, she is considering recording a TV special, to feature all her biggest hits.

More from Deadline

The newspaper quotes “a source” revealing, despite her condition which causes muscle stiffness and painful body spasms, Dion has been “working with voice coaches, band members and specialists for over six months. She believes she could release a concert film featuring her playing her biggest hits.”

In the trailer recently released for the doc, Dion tearfully shares the extent of her medical struggle, but she says how much she misses being on stage and says, “I won’t stop.”

Dion went public in December 2022 with her medical diagnosis, and all of her concert tour dates were cancelled in the months that followed.

In her nearly 40-year career, she has sold more than 200million records. In 2009, she was named by The Los Angeles Times as the top-earning artist of the decade, with combined album sales and concert revenue exceeding $747 million.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.