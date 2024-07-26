Celine Dion fans rejoice as Canadian icon performs on Eiffel Tower to cap Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Friday marked Dion's first live performance since she revealed she was living with a rare, progressive disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion returns to the stage with an incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Twenty-eight years after her magical performance kicked off the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, iconic Canadian singer Celine Dion capped off an Olympic opening ceremony once again.

This time, however — under the glow of the Olympic rings fixed upon Eiffel Tower — there was some extra special meaning behind her appearance.

Dion announced in late 2022 she was taking time off from performing to focus on her health after revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome, which affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. During her heartbreaking announcement, the Quebec native said the disorder wouldn't allow her to "sing the way I’m used to."

Upon revealing her condition about a year-and-a-half ago, Dion said the disorder affects "something like one in a million people." She added:

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

The last time the Dion performed live was in the summer of 2019 in London, England. Exactly five years later, she was back on the grandest stage of them all.

🤩 @celinedion is spectacular and Paris sparkles with the Olympic spirit! ✨



Paris 2024 is here!!! 🎉#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/es3KmnGD2k — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

On Friday ahead of her epic performance, the iconic singer took to social media to express her gratitude.

"I’m so happy to be here with you this week! I’d like to also extend a warm thank you to the local Gendarmes for keeping us safe," the Instagram caption read.

Dion was far from the only person fired up for her comeback, as rejoicing fans swarmed the star singer as she left her hotel room ahead of the highly-anticipated opening ceremony performance...

Fans went absolutely FERAL over #CelineDion ahead of her Olympics gig! 🤩 (📹: BACKGRID) pic.twitter.com/wXML0qVHIG — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2024

Céline Dion leaving her hotel ahead of the opening ceremony #Olympics2024 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Js8kbKzgbV — Miguel 🌠 (@elasticdijon) July 26, 2024

Céline Dion is basically like royalty at this point pic.twitter.com/xpjQ4XVEfA — celine vocals (@CelineOracle) July 26, 2024

... and Dion looked to be embracing and savouring every single second of it.

Céline Dion is on her way to perform at the Olympics opening ceremony pic.twitter.com/WrBxhltAQH — celine vocals (@CelineOracle) July 26, 2024

The athletes themselves were stoked to see Celine back on her game, too.

On Friday evening, her performance was nothing short of magical. Fans in person gave the 56-year-old a roaring ovation, while those from across the globe took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary vocalist.

CÉLINE DION



BRAVE IS UNBEATABLE



THE RALLYING CRY FOR TEAM CANADA



AND SHE’S LIVING IT pic.twitter.com/zSzww3xyft — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 26, 2024

A proud Quebecer from Charlemagne is on stage at the Opening Ceremony!

@celinedion is a Canadian icon, an incredible talent, and she overcame a lot to be there tonight.



Céline, it’s great to see you singing again. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 26, 2024

So wonderful to see @celinedion closing the Olympic Ceremony tonight a very special moment!💖

What a voice 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ISVshnbWFu — Arthur (@ArthurButcher44) July 26, 2024

After everything she’s experienced, this is such a wonderful, beautiful thing to see.



Celine Dion. An inspiration. pic.twitter.com/eCxDFL3ku4 — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 26, 2024

This made me cry. I am so happy to to her sing again #CelineDion #Olympic2024 https://t.co/2PZ7PFHfPg — melanie (@Weiss_Melanie81) July 26, 2024

Fantastic to see Celine Dion able to sing so beautifully. Neuro illnesses are terrible and to see someone work so hard to get through it is inspiring! #pari — AL (@Almost_Finished) July 26, 2024

I can’t help but play Celine Dion’s performance on repeat …



I never thought we would get to hear her sing ever again…



😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧🤧#OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/5QV185QcsR — John James (@JohnJamesNI) July 26, 2024

that was Celine Dion live singing at the Olympics??? That was outstanding!! 🌺🌺 — Carmen Bari (@CCarmBari) July 26, 2024

Welcome back, Celine. We missed you.