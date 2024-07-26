Celine Dion fans rejoice as Canadian icon performs on Eiffel Tower to cap Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Friday marked Dion's first live performance since she revealed she was living with a rare, progressive disorder known as Stiff Person Syndrome

Kyle Cantlon
·Writer
Celine Dion Olympics Opening Ceremony
Celine Dion returns to the stage with an incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Twenty-eight years after her magical performance kicked off the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, iconic Canadian singer Celine Dion capped off an Olympic opening ceremony once again.

This time, however — under the glow of the Olympic rings fixed upon Eiffel Tower — there was some extra special meaning behind her appearance.

Dion announced in late 2022 she was taking time off from performing to focus on her health after revealing her diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder known as stiff person syndrome, which affects the nervous system, specifically the brain and spinal cord. During her heartbreaking announcement, the Quebec native said the disorder wouldn't allow her to "sing the way I’m used to."

Upon revealing her condition about a year-and-a-half ago, Dion said the disorder affects "something like one in a million people." She added:

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

The last time the Dion performed live was in the summer of 2019 in London, England. Exactly five years later, she was back on the grandest stage of them all.

On Friday ahead of her epic performance, the iconic singer took to social media to express her gratitude.

"I’m so happy to be here with you this week! I’d like to also extend a warm thank you to the local Gendarmes for keeping us safe," the Instagram caption read.

Dion was far from the only person fired up for her comeback, as rejoicing fans swarmed the star singer as she left her hotel room ahead of the highly-anticipated opening ceremony performance...

... and Dion looked to be embracing and savouring every single second of it.

The athletes themselves were stoked to see Celine back on her game, too.

On Friday evening, her performance was nothing short of magical. Fans in person gave the 56-year-old a roaring ovation, while those from across the globe took to social media to pay their respects to the legendary vocalist.

Welcome back, Celine. We missed you.

