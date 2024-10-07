Celine Dion Kicks Off ‘Sunday Night Football’ With Gatorade-Soaked Surprise Appearance

After a memorable visit to the City of Light for the Paris Olympics, Céline Dion is keeping sports fans entertained in the Steel City.

The 5x Grammy winner threw it back to 1996 with one of her most iconic hits and a Super Bowl XXX sweatshirt as she made a surprise appearance in Sunday Night Football‘s opening sequence, with the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers airing on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

“I think my favorite thing about this game is its power to connect who we are to who we were, to prove our most powerful memories, our most enduring loves can stay with us forever. You know what I’m talking about, right?” she began as her 1996 power ballad ‘It’s All Coming Back to Me Now’ played.

“Sometimes, some nights, it all just comes back,” added Dion. “The love affair. Well, maybe not ‘love’ the way I usually sing about it. But still… work with me here.

“I mean, ‘When you touch me like this, when you hold me like that.’ It kinda fits, no? But really, what beautiful passion it produced, what painful heartbreak it revealed, so, so long ago. Like so many old flames, it always feels right when they’re back together. Don’t you think?”

Sunday’s NFL game marks the Cowboys and the Steelers’ first primetime showdown since 1982 and their first time on NBC since 1996’s Super Bowl XXX, which the Cowboys won 27-17. The Steelers previously triumphed over Dallas at Super Bowl X (21-17) in 1976 and Super Bowl XIII (35-31) in 1979.

“Like tonight, evoking the kind of magic they once produced. The Cowboys and the Steelers, a timeless classic on Sunday Night,” Dion concluded.

Dion got her coach moment in the clip as she was splashed with a cooler full of Gatorade.

The Canadian pop icon’s NFL appearance comes after she performed ‘Hymne à l’amour’ from the Eiffel Tower for the 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremony in Paris.

