Celine Dion overcome with emotion as she discusses her health battle

In a trailer released on Thursday for I Am: Celine Dion, the singing legend couldn't contain her emotion as she revealed how much she misses performing live. "I'm working hard every day, but I have to admit, it's been a struggle," Celine said in a clip from the upcoming Prime Video documentary. "I miss it so much.". As her eyes welled up with tears, she added: "The people, I miss them.". During the trailer the 56-year-old star also revealed her determination to get back on stage and sing.