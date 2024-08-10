Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

Celine Dion’s management team has spoken out after the singer’s iconic song “My Heart Will Go On” could be heard playing at a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump, according tovideo clips from the event posted online.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, spoke at a campaign rally Friday in Montana. In videos posted on social media, Dion’s 1997 song from the Oscar-winning movie “Titanic,” could be heard playing as a video of Dion seemingly performing the song onstage played on a big screen.

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana,” said a statement shared on Dion’s official social media pages.

“In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use,” the statement said.

The management team then questioned the song choice itself, asking: “And really, THAT song?”

Neither representatives for Dion nor the Trump campaign immediately returned requests for comment.

Trump headlined the campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana, in an effort to drum up support for Republican Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

The “Titanic” theme song, which claimed one of the film’s 11 Oscars in 1998, has apparently played at Trump campaign rallies in past years, according to Deadline.

People on X, formerly Twitter, mocked Trump for the song choice after Friday’s rally, pointing out that the James Cameron movie is about a sinking ship — which some online have seen as a metaphor for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

“Meanwhile on the Trump campaign they are literally playing the theme song of a movie about a sinking ship before a rally,” wrote David Hogg, a Parkland High School shooting survivor and founder of the gun control organization March for Our Lives.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one that realized the song from a movie about a sinking ship may not be the best for Trump/Vance to use…” another user wrote.

The Friday rally in Montana was also criticized for quite the visual blunder, with people positioned behind Trump holding up signs that appeared to target Trump himself.

The signs were intended to insult his Democratic presidential rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, saying, “Lyin’ Kamala, You’re fired!” as a spin on Trump’s catchphrase from his “Apprentice” reality show.

But the words “Lyin’ Kamala” were printed in a light color against a white background, barely visible, while “You’re fired!” was printed much larger and in bold blue letters. The effect was a sea of judgment surrounding Trump onstage.

