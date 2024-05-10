Celine Dion's stylist Law Roach admits her Grammys return amid health battle was 'emotional'

Stylist to the stars Law Roach is reflecting on his "small part" in Céline Dion's surprise Grammys appearance earlier this year amid her battle with the neurological disorder stiff person syndrome.

Styling the singer for her presentation of the album of the year award in February was "very emotional" for him, the self-described "image architect" told Entertainment Tonight.

"She wanted to show the world because everything was (saying) that she was so ill and she was bedridden, she was in a wheelchair," Roach told ET. "And me being able to play a small part in her showing the world that she's happy and she's healthy and she's alive, and she's ready to be back onstage, it was amazing."

Roach, who has put together statement-making looks for celebrities such as Zendaya and Julia Fox, explained that he'd dressed the "My Heart Will Go On" singer in Valentino, from the fashion house's spring 2024 couture collection.

Roach styled Dion for her surprise appearance at the Grammys on Feb. 4.

"Thank you all. I love you right back," Dion said after stepping out on the 2024 Grammy Awards stage to a standing ovation. "When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart."

In January 2022, Dion revealed her diagnosis and had to cancel her remaining Courage World Tour dates to recover from "severe and persistent muscle spasms." An upcoming documentary, "I Am: Celine Dion," is set to chronicle the superstar's health journey.

In a cover story for Vogue France published last month, Dion – who was again styled by Roach – opened up about how she's been coping with stiff-person syndrome.

"It's a lot of work," she said. "I didn't fight the disease; it is still in me and forever."

Dion presents the album of the year award, which went to Taylor Swift for "Midnights."

She continued, "We will find, I hope, a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but I must learn to live with it. So that's me, now with stiff person syndrome. Five days a week I do athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes as well as my knees, calves, fingers, singing, voice."

"I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and I work super hard or I disconnect and it's over, I stay at home, I listen to my songs, I stand in front of my mirror and I sing to myself. I chose to work with all my body and all my soul, from head to toe with a medical team," she said. "I want to be my best self. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again!"

Law Roach became 'unretired' for Céline Dion

Ahead of Dion's Grammys return, Roach teased his return to styling on Instagram, writing "One nite only!!!!!" along with a photo of a name tag that reads "Hello I am... Unretired."

Following the Grammys surprise, Roach celebrated the occasion on Instagram, writing, "This makes me so much Joy! Not just to dress my Queen again but the fact that she’s HEALTHY AND HAPPY! The UNIVERSE always PROTECTS and PROVIDES." He added, "Thank you Celine for allowing me to share this triumphant moment with you."

Last March, Roach appeared to announce his retirement on social media, posting that his "cup is empty" along with the word "retired." He later clarified to Vogue that he would only be stepping back from celebrity styling.

"I’m not saying I’m retiring from fashion. I love fashion. I love the businesses, and I love being creative," he said. "What I’m retiring from is the celebrity styling part of it: the being in service and at service of other people. That’s what I’m retiring from."

He also put to rest speculation that his partnership with Zendaya would be coming to an end. "She’s my little sister and it’s real love not the fake industry love," he posted on X.

The two have been working together in recent months, with Zendaya acing her tennis-themed press tour looks for the much-talked-about Luca Guadagnino film "Challengers."

Contributing: Erin Jensen and Naledi Ushe

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Law Roach was 'emotional' about styling Celine Dion for Grammys return