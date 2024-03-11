CP NewsAlert: Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot wins Oscar for short documentary
A short documentary co-directed by Canadian filmmaker Ben Proudfoot has won an Oscar.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Mark Ronson has revealed 'I'm Just Ken' was almost dropped from 'Barbie' because "the humour wasn't translating".
The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place tonight.
The Oppenheimer star is named best supporting actor at the ceremony, which is taking place in LA.
The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here: The 2024 Oscars take place tonight, March 10. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the 96th Academy Awards, a ceremony which will honor excellence in cinematic achievements for some of the past year's biggest films. "Oppenheimer" has the most nominations heading into the night with a total of 13 nods.
As Hollywood's finest get ready for the big night, we bring you the lowdown on what to look out for.
See what else we witnessed as presenters practiced for Hollywood's biggest night.
The Academy Awards are finally here – and so are the red carpet photos you need to see.
She looked like a Barbie cast member.
"Barbie" leads Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling join other A-listers posing at the Academy Awards. (March 10)
Oscars nominees and guests are walking the red carpet in style ahead of this year's star-studded ceremony. With stars including Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Jodie Foster, Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ariana Grande and Anya Taylor-Joy - here are all the best looks from the Oscars red carpet.
Who are the biggest winners at this year's Oscars? We're updating the list in live time throughout the ceremony tonight.
The "Poor Things" star has been married to Dave McCary since 2020 and have since welcomed a daughter together.
Check out this complete guide on how to watch the show. 🏆
“Oppenheimer” dominance, Ken’s final stand and host of acting legends storming the stage are all on the cards for Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.
Six nominees could tread new ground and set records at this year's Academy Awards, which air live on ABC March 10
