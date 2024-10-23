Cello-playing robot performs with symphony orchestra in Sweden

STORY: :: Malmo, Sweden

Among the members of this orchestra in Sweden... is a robot playing the cello.

:: October 17, 2024

It's the first time in music history a robot has performed such a feat, according to composer Jacob Muhlrad.

Combining industrial robotic arms with 3D-printed parts, the robot cello was designed and developed by researcher and composer Fredrik Gran.

Muhlrad says it does not employ artificial intelligence but was programmed by Gran using Muhlrad’s musical score, specially written for the robot.

:: Jacob Muhlrad, Composer

“He actually worked with two industrial robot arms that could play the cello. And I thought that was very interesting, because there's obviously a lot of self-playing pianos, but the string instrument is so intricate, so I was very curious about how it actually works. And I asked him if the robotic cello had ever been played with an orchestra before, and it hadn't.”

The robot played at Malmo Live Concert Hall alongside the Malmo Symphony Orchestra.

As a composer, Muhlrad is known for blending classical music with modern influences.

He said writing music for a robot helped him explore his creativity.

:: Stockholm, Sweden

“For me as a composer, it's kind of liberating to go beyond the human anatomy when you think about what to write for a cello.”

Muhlrad said incorporating AI is something being considered for future projects.

Despite the possibilities, he said he doesn't see a world where human musicians are replaced by bots.

“I'm not scared. I think human curiosity is inevitable and it's so strong. We will always explore. // But I don't think it will ever replace live musicians. That's impossible, I think.”