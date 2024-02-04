Celta beats Osasuna 3-0 to end winless streak. Real Madrid hosts rival Atletico

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo ended a three-game winless streak and moved further away from the relegation zone by beating Osasuna 3-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Jorgen Strand Larsen and Luca de la Torre scored goals one minute apart in the first half and Anastasios Douvikas sealed the victory in the second half.

It was only the second away win in the league for Celta, with the other coming at last-place Almeria in September.

The victory moved Rafa Benítez's team to 16th place, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Osasuna, now winless in three straight league matches, stayed in 12th place.

WINLESS CADIZ

Cadiz's winless streak reached 21 consecutive matches in all competitions after a 0-0 draw at Villarreal.

Sitting just inside the relegation zone, Cadiz hasn't won since it defeated Villarreal 3-1 at home in September.

Villarreal is in 14th place. It was coming off a 5-3 win at Barcelona.

League leader Real Madrid hosts fourth-place Atletico Madrid later Sunday.

