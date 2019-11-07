Celtic fans apprehensive following Rome stabbing

VIDEO SHOWS: CELTIC FANS DRINKING IN BAR, CELTIC FANS OUTSIDE THE COLOSSEUM AHEAD OF EUROPA LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST LAZIO, CELTIC FANS SAYING THEY ARE APPREHENSIVE AFTER TWO CELTIC FANS WERE STABBED IN AN IRISH BAR

ROME, ITALY (NOVEMBER 7, 2019)

"Lovely city but not good for football fans."

"Apprehensive right, we don't know what is going to happen."

"Probably feeling a bit of trepidation, but we came here probably knowing potentially some of the dangers so essentially, you know what, just stay together in groups and keep safe."

STORY: Celtic fans said on Thursday (November 7) they were apprehensive about their security after two people were stabbed in Rome ahead of a Europa League soccer match against Lazio.

Two Celtic fans were treated in hospital after being stabbed on Wednesday (November 6) evening at the Flann O'Brien Irish bar in central Rome. One of the injured has since been released from hospital.

Local media suggest hardcore Lazio ultras, with their faces covered, carried out the attacks.

"Lovely city but not good for football fans," said a Celtic supporter as he drank with a group of friends in the centre of Rome.

Many Celtic fans were queuing to enter the colosseum, some said they were feeling a bit of "trepidation" about further trouble but they advised supporters to keep together in groups for greater security.

A heavy police presence is expected later in the day as fans gather ahead of the match which is set to take place at the Olympic stadium at 7pm (1800gmt).

Around 9,000 Celtic fans are believed to be in the city in order to watch the match.

