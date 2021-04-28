Celtics face the Hornets on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (30-31, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (32-30, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston heads into the matchup with Charlotte after losing three games in a row.

The Celtics have gone 18-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Boston is the Eastern Conference leader with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 3.0.

The Hornets are 17-17 against Eastern Conference opponents. Charlotte is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 13.8 fast break points per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Hornets won 125-104 in the last matchup on April 25. Devonte' Graham led Charlotte with 24 points, and Kemba Walker led Boston with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 24.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Celtics. Marcus Smart is averaging 14.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Boston.

Rozier leads the Hornets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.4 points per game and shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is averaging eight rebounds and 20.2 points per game over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 6-4, averaging 112.4 points, 45.7 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.6 points on 45.7% shooting.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 103.3 points, 40.3 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Jayson Tatum: out (ankle), Robert Williams III: out (knee), Kemba Walker: out (left oblique).

Hornets: Nate Darling: out (ankle), LaMelo Ball: out (wrist), Gordon Hayward: out (foot), Malik Monk: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Family calls for change after staff at COVID-19 testing site fail to recognize heart attack symptoms

    Changes have been made at the Fraser Health Authority after screeners at a COVID-19 testing site failed to pick up on the heart attack symptoms of a woman who thought she may have contracted coronavirus. Anne-Marie Hutchins, 46, died in hospital of acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) on August 26, 2020, one day after going to the Chilliwack COVID-19 testing site complaining of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, headache and fatigue. Hutchins' history of tachycardia — which causes a rapid heart rate at times — was also noted by test site staff during her six-minute assessment. However, when it came to advising if further medical attention was required, screeners checked the "no" box, recommending instead that Hutchins isolate at home. Christine Hutchins believes the singular focus on COVID-19 may have cost her sister a critical 26 hours — the time between when she left the testing site and when she went to Chilliwack General Hospital the next day, suffering the same chest pains and shortness of breath. She died later that evening. "Even though [Anne-Marie] went to a COVID testing site ... in my opinion she was still in front of a medical professional and medical health-care professionals still have a responsibility," said Christine Hutchins. "It's really devastating because I think her life could have been saved had she been referred to emergency." Hutchins' family put their concerns in a letter that was sent to 90 B.C. health-care executives, organizations and politicians, outlining what they saw as shortcomings of COVID-19 testing procedures. Christine Hutchins is shown with a photo display featuring her sister. (Harold Dupuis/CBC) Their letter proposed that staff expand their scope to assess the basic vital signs of attendees, something they believe could have saved Anne-Marie's life and might save the lives of others. In a letter, Fraser Health said nurses who conduct the COVID-19 tests are instructed to refer anyone with visible signs of distress to a higher level of care such as the emergency department, but there was "no documentation of whether or not Anne-Marie appeared in, or disclosed any acute medical distress." It says in response to concerns raised by the family, Fraser Health has updated its COVID-19 websites with warnings that symptoms might not be related to the virus. It also added that anyone experiencing things like severe chest pains and breathing difficulties should call 911 immediately or go to a hospital's emergency department. Additionally, Fraser Health said a pulse oximeter (to test blood oxygen levels) and blood pressure cuff are now available at its COVID-19 testing sites in the event staff decide further medical assessment of an attendee is needed. Christine Hutchins said although the changes are a step in the right direction, she and her family feel the response has fallen short. "The problem is we're counting on health-care professionals' judgment to use that equipment," she said. "Even if those changes were in place ... they wouldn't have helped my sister because they're still denying that she should have been sent to emergency." According to Hutchins, Anne-Marie was a longtime police records analyst with the Abbotsford Police Department. She said the family wants her story known to make people aware that despite the intense public focus on COVID-19, not all illnesses are related to the virus. "We should not begin with the assumption that we have COVID-19," she said. "We should be going to a doctor or emergency to be assessed, not to a COVID-19 testing site." Anne-Marie Hutchins tested negative for COVID-19.

  • Russian defence chief scoffs at Western warnings on Ukraine

    MOSCOW — Russia's defence chief said Tuesday that a troop pullback from areas near Ukraine had nothing to do with Western pressure, adding that Moscow will continue doing what is necessary to protect itself. Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu also voiced concern about NATO forces' presence near Russia. The recent Russian troop buildup near Ukraine worried the West, which strongly urged the Kremlin to withdraw its forces. Shoigu, who ordered the drawdown on Thursday after massive drills, scoffed at the Western calls as inappropriate. “Some even warned us that our activities on our own territory will have consequences,” Shoigu said. “I would like to emphasize that we don't see such warnings as acceptable and will do everything that is necessary to ensure the security of our borders.” He pointed to the deployment of NATO troops near Russia as a cause for Moscow's concern. “The U.S. and NATO activities to increase combat readiness and build up their presence have contributed to an increase in military threats,” Shoigu said, noting that Moscow was closely monitoring the deployment of U.S. troops and weapons in Europe as part of NATO's Defender Europe 2021 drills. The Russian troop buildup came amid a rise in cease-fire violations in eastern Ukraine, stoking fears of large-scale hostilities. The conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern industrial heartland, called Donbas, erupted shortly after Moscow's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. More than 14,000 people have been killed in seven years of fighting. In 2015, France and Germany helped broker a peace deal that was signed in Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The agreement helped end large-scale battles, but skirmishes have continued and a peace settlement has stalled. The deal obliged Ukraine to grant broad autonomy to the rebel regions and declare an amnesty for the rebels, and stipulated that Ukraine would regain full control of its border with Russia in the rebel-held territories only after they elect local leaders and legislatures. Many in Ukraine saw the deal as a betrayal of national interests and opposed it. The latest round of the so-called “Normandy Format” talks between the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany in December 2019 brought no progress. Ukrainian officials have continuously pushed for revising the Minsk agreement and inviting the U.S. and other powers to join the peace talks, ideas Russia has rejected. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reaffirmed a call for modifying the Minsk agreement and inviting other countries to help broker peace talks. “I believe that the Minsk agreement should be flexible,” Zelenskyy said. “The ”Normandy format" could be extended to involve other serious, powerful players on a parallel track," Zelenskyy added, without specifying what other nations could be invited to help broker peace talks. Zelenskyy on Tuesday visited Ukrainian troops near Crimea. He welcomed the Russian troop pullback, saying it helped de-escalate tensions. At the same time, he noted that “we don't have a 100% guarantee that the Russian troops won’t return.” Zelenskyy voiced hope that an agreement could be reached quickly to secure a cease-fire in the east during the celebration of Orthodox Easter this coming Sunday. ___ Yuras Karmanau in Kyiv, Ukraine contributed to this report. Vladimir Isachenkov, The Associated Press

  • Alberta now has 20,721 active cases of COVID-19, second highest total ever

    Alberta reported 20,721 active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second highest total since the pandemic began more than 13 months ago. Testing confirmed 1,539 new cases of the illness, including 812 cases linked the variants of concern. Those variants now make up about 63 per cent of active cases across the province. Alberta hospitals are treating COVID-19 635 patients, including 143 in ICU beds. There is currently "an unprecedented risk of transmission" across the province, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday at a news conference. 'This is a provincewide problem' "There is no one source or sector that is driving this spread that we're seeing," Hinshaw said. "It would be simpler if there were just one cause. Instead, the virus is spreading through all of us, and the many in-person get-togethers, meet-ups and other interactions that we have with other people every day. "That is why public health measures are in place for a wide range of sectors and why we all must to continue to limit in-person interactions as much as possible. "This is a provincewide problem in the context of a national and global one. We all need to take this virus seriously to bend the curve, including getting a vaccine as soon as we are eligible." The province reported another seven deaths linked to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,067. Laboratories completed 13,700 tests over the past 24 hours, with a positivity rate of 11.4 per cent. 'We are still heading in the wrong direction' The reproduction value for province was 1.04, including 1.1 in the Edmonton zone, 0.98 in the Calgary zone and 1.05 for the rest of province. "It's good to see that growth rates have declined, especially the decline from 1.06 to 0.98 for Calgary," Hinshaw said. "But our numbers are still very high and it's important to underline that cases are still growing, especially in Edmonton. "Simply put, we are still heading in the wrong direction." The B117 variant, first identified in the United Kingdom, makes up the majority of COVID-19 cases in province. Even with the surging case numbers, Hinshaw and the government have resisted calls to tighten health restrictions around the province. Both have said that vaccinations are the key to slow the spread of the disease. The latest counts show 1,419,188 vaccine doses have been administered in Alberta, with 274,289 Albertans now fully immunized with two doses. Case rates are soaring among Albertans in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated. More people in those age groups are ending up in hospital, according to a breakdown of data published by Alberta Health.

  • N.B. COVID-19 roundup: Person in their 20s has died, lockdown lifted in Edmundston

    A New Brunswicker in their 20s has died from COVID-19, the youngest person in the province to die from the disease since the pandemic began, the chief medical officer of health announced Tuesday. The person lived in the Moncton region, Zone 1, said Dr. Jennifer Russell. This marks the 36th COVID-related death in New Brunswick. Russell declined to say whether the person had any underlying medical conditions, citing privacy. But she did say she believes the person had the variant first reported in the U.K. and the case was travel-related. The latest death shows the aggressive variants "kill without discrimination," she said. They "will strike the young as well as the old." New Brunswick now has the U.K variant in the Moncton region and Edmundston region, Zone 4. The variant first recorded in South Africa has been confirmed in the Saint John region, Zone 2, and the Grand Falls area of Zone 4. And a case of the variant first recorded in India has been confirmed in the Fredericton region, Zone 3. "We are reminded again of the urgency of protecting ourselves, our families, our communities from the effects of the new COVID-19 variants of concern and interest," Russell said during the COVID-19 update. She noted neighbouring Nova Scotia reported a record high of 96 new cases of COVID Tuesday. "Basically there is a fire all around us and we are feeling that heat. And I know people are exhausted and discouraged, but we really have to keep fighting these flames." 137 active cases The province recorded 24 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The bulk of them, 21, are in the Edmundston region, Zone 4. All of these are related to an outbreak of the variant first detected in South Africa at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell. They include 14 residents and seven staff members, she said. The breakdown is as follows: Two people 20-29 A person 30-39 Four people 50-59 Two people 60-69 Four people 70-79 Four people 80-89 Four people 90 and over Russell could not say how many people at the home have now tested positive, but did say she believes "quite a large number have been vaccinated." "We're seeing very mild symptoms. And I think some of the people have only been vaccinated with one dose. So that is very good news." The 24 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday pushed the provincial total of active cases to 137,(CBC) The Moncton region, Zone 1, has two new cases: A person 20-29 A person 40-49 One case involves a temporary foreign worker and is related to travel, while the other is under investigation. The Fredericton region, Zone 3, also has one new case: A person 19 or under This case is under investigation. There are now 137 active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care. New Brunswick has had 1,882 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 1,708 recoveries so far. A total of 285,473 tests have been conducted, including 1,220 on Monday. Edmundston, Upper Madawaska move to orange Part of the Edmundston region, Zone 4, currently under lockdown, will move to the less restrictive orange COVID alert level at midnight, Premier Blaine Higgs announced Tuesday. Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska area have been under lockdown, the province's tightest health restrictions, since April 10, but the situation has improved, said Higgs. "The virus is still present, and this change of alert level does not mean that we can lower our guards," he said. "But this change will allow … a few liberties and allow many businesses in the region to take up their activities." The province will continue to be vigilant at the borders with Quebec and Maine to help protect the region, Higgs said, but he asked residents to continue to do their part and follow Public Health measures. Grand Falls, Saint-Léonard, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls will remain at the orange level for at least another week and be reassessed at that time. The Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions remain at the yellow level, along with the rest of the province. Last week, the chief medical officer of health had recommended cabinet reassess the lockdown status on Monday. "We have seen no new incidents of community transmission within the lockdown area and hospital admissions in the area have declined significantly," Dr. Jennifer Russell said Tuesday. In addition, the seven day rolling average of new cases in the lockdown area has fallen from more than 10 earlier this month to two as of Monday, she said. Fredericton region could face restrictions Zone 3, which includes Fredericton and the St. John River Valley, could face tighter COVID restrictions, possibly as soon as later this week, the chief medical officer of health said Tuesday. Public Health is closely monitoring the situation after the region saw New Brunswick's first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in India, said Jennifer Russell. "In the coming days, we will determine if new Public Health restrictions are required to slow the spread of the virus in Zone 3, and we will not hesitate to act to protect the health of New Brunswickers." Officials are "very, very concerned" about the aggressive variant, which has two mutations, is highly contagious and causes more severe symptoms, said Russell. "So we will be acting and taking all the precautions and all the steps similar to what we had done in Zone 4 around trying to contain this as quickly as possible." Possible exposure at Fredericton High School A "small group of individuals" at Fredericton High School may have been exposed to COVID-19, David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, advised families Tuesday night. The school district is working with Public Health officials to identify the individuals, and Public Health will contact those individuals directly, according to the notice. Students who aren't contacted by Public Health can continue to attend school in-person on the assigned day. The entire school community is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and if any develop, to self-isolate and book a test online or by calling Tele-Care 811. "We understand you may feel anxious over the coming days," McTimoney said. "It is natural to want to know if your child may have been exposed to the virus. Public Health officials will inform those who are at risk of the next steps, but to protect the privacy of students and school personnel, other details (including names) will not be released." Mandatory testing at middle school Public Health has confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 at George Street Middle School, forcing the Fredericton school to close for three days. In an email to parents, New Brunswick Public Health said all staff, students and their households have been asked to isolate until midnight Thursday to allow for contact tracing and testing. New Brunswick Public Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at George Street Middle School in Fredericton.(Elizabeth Fraser/CBC) The school is working with Public Health officials to identify any students and school personnel who may have been in contact with the case. "Testing will be mandatory for all students and school personnel in order for the isolation to be lifted. For those who choose to not be tested, the isolation period will be extended," said Kimberly Barker, regional medical officer of health. Priestman Street School in Fredericton is also closed Tuesday for operational reasons. "There has not been another case shared with us but the ripple effect of those in self-isolation has caused many staff absences for us," said David McTimoney, superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, in an email. "With Priestman, we have eight vacant teacher positions that we haven't been able to backfill. So, we say it is closed for operational reasons." Eighteen Fredericton area school buses did not operate Tuesday because of the two school closures. Outbreak at UNB Public Health has declared an outbreak at the University of New Brunswick's Fredericton campus after six cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, as of Monday, at Magee House, an apartment-style residence with 101 units for mature students, some of whom have children. Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health, said more testing is key to figuring out the extent of any outbreak. She is urging people to get tested if they have any symptoms that could be caused by other illnesses or allergies. "With the variants of concern [and] variants of interest, the transition can happen really quickly. And the impacts to our health–care system can happen very quickly," she said. Pop-up testing in Nackawic In response to a recent cluster of COVID-19 positive cases in Zone 3, the Fredericton and Upper River Valley area, the Horizon Health Network is establishing a temporary testing site in Nackawic this week. "This is part of Public Health efforts to ensure as many individuals in the area as possible are tested for COVID-19," spokesperson Kris McDavid said in a statement. The outdoor, drive-thru clinic will be located in the parking lot of Nackawic Shopping Mall, 135 Otis Dr., and will operate by appointment only Wednesday through Friday, from noon until 5 p.m. Those with appointments should bring their Medicare card, wear a mask, enter from Landegger Drive and remain in their vehicles. People can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811. They should select "Hartland" as their preferred site until "Nackawic" becomes an option, Horizon said. When they are contacted for an appointment, they should indicate they wish to be tested at the temporary site in Nackawic. Vaccines for people 60+ People aged 60 or older can now book an appointment to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through Vitalité or Horizon health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy, said Premier Blaine Higgs. A caregiver or family member can make the appointment on their behalf. As of Tuesday, 34 per cent of New Brunswickers had received at least one dose of the vaccine — the highest percentage in the Maritimes, he said. Province loses 2nd isolation hotel, more than 50 people isolating The list of seven isolation hotels announced this week has shrunk to five as of Tuesday. On Monday the Woodstock Best Value Inn asked to be taken off the list. And on Tuesday, the Rodd Miramichi River did the same. General manager Jim Gertridge said the hotel asked to be taken off the list not because of the province or the Red Cross, but because of the regular guests. "They don't understand why the hotels have stepped up to help," he said. "We've had many cancellations in the last two days because people think we are a full hotel, we're not even close to full ... Everyone believes that everybody's staying with [us] has COVID. No, no one has COVID, they've not been tested." The Hyatt Place in Moncton is one of five hotels across the province that has a designated area for self-isolating travellers.(Kate Letterick/CBC) Premier Blaine Higgs said Tuesday 59 rooms in isolation hotels are occupied since the travel restrictions came into effect Saturday at 11:59 p.m. The remaining hotels on the isolation list are: Saint John: Hilton Saint John Moncton: Hyatt place Fredericton: Delta Bathurst: Best Western Campbellton: Quality Inn A hotel hasn't been found in Edmundston because it was in lockdown, but now that the lockdown is ending one will be announced there "very soon," Higgs said. Higgs said the province will be able to find enough facilities to house everyone who needs to isolate, and will monitor the capacity weekly. "We'll adjust as required, because we've done it now for 16 months," he said. In a statement, the Hilton Saint John says it's "committed to being a part of the solution, particularly as it relates to safely facilitating travel and tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic." "Our hotel adheres to all regulations and protocols set forth by national, provincial and local officials," the statement said. Premier Blaine Higgs noted if a leisure traveler is caught not isolating at a designated hotel for at least the first seven days, as required, they can be fined a minimum of $4,063. (Government of New Brunswick) Higgs said he has heard some people say they would rather pay fines than isolate in a hotel at $200 a night. He's "concerned." "I know many of you feel that you can go home and isolate properly. Unfortunately, we've had numerous cases where that has not been the case. And right now we just cannot take the chance." He reiterated that the minimum fine for violating the province's mandatory order has increased to $580.50 from $292.50. The minimum fine applies to each offence under the Emergency Measures Act, and if the offence continues past one day, the fine per offence is $580.50 per day, up to a maximum of $24,484.50, which includes a surcharge and fees. "Traveling right now is not worth the health or financial risk," Higgs said. "Make the right choice for you and for the people around you. And if possible, stay close to your home." Hotel isolation a cause for concern The number of COVID-19 cases would decrease in Atlantic Canada if people stopped flying, says an Ontario epidemiologist. Colin Furness said he would support a decision to halt non-essential domestic flights. "When we talk about truly non-essential travel, you're adding a lot of risk," he said. "You're not actually adding any social benefit." The federal government imposed a ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan to Canada for 30 days starting April 22. Airlines drastically cut domestic flights to New Brunswick last year. Furness said he's also concerned about self-isolation hotels in the province because exposure to COVID-19 can still happen in the hallways of those hotels. "You have air flowing from the rooms into the hallway," he said. "Sort of like in an apartment building when you can smell other people's cooking." Colin Furness, an epidemiologist at the University of Toronto, says people need to avoid wearing smaller masks that don't fit tightly and don't give full coverage of their nose and mouth to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.(CBC) Furness also said if there were less travel, fewer people would be forced to quarantine in hotels, which in turn would decrease the risk of contracting the virus. "It circles back to not 'How do we manage lots of people travelling?' but 'How can we get fewer people travelling?,'" he said. "That's ultimately what would make things safer." Furness said he's also concerned about masks getting smaller. "I think it's because they're better looking when they're shaped," he said. But people need to wear masks big enough to ensure there isn't "gaping around the sides," he said. Previous possible public exposures Public Health has identified the sites, dates and times of possible public exposure in four regions. People who were at these sites are eligible to be tested for COVID-19, even if they are not experiencing symptoms. Fredericton region: April 24 between 10 a.m. and noon - YMCA (570 York St., Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Walmart Supercentre (1399 Regent St, Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Princess Auto (21 Trinity Ave., Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Home Depot (Corbett Centre, Fredericton) April 23 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. - Swiss Chalet (961 Prospect Ave., Fredericton) April 22 between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - Canadian Tire (1110 Smythe Ave., Fredericton) April 22 between 10 a.m. and noon. - Digital World (524 Smythe Ave., Fredericton) April 22 between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - Tim Horton's (1713 Woodstock Rd., Fredericton) April 22 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. - Costco (25 Wayne Squibb Blvd., Fredericton) April 19 to April 22 - Canada Post (135 Otis Dr., Nackawic) April 21 between noon and 4 p.m. – Shoppers Drug Mart (1040 Prospect St., Fredericton) Moncton region: April 12 between 5:45 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – emergency department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 12 between 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. – X-ray department – Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital Centre (330 Université Ave., Moncton) April 14 between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. – Urban Planet, Walmart and H&M – CF Champlain (477 Paul St., Dieppe) Saint John region: Holy Spirit Parish (Saint Matthews worship site), 45 Dollard Dr., Saint John, on Sunday, April 18, between 11 a.m. and noon. The church has closed for two weeks as a preventive measure, and St. Rose of Lima Church (part of Holy Spirit Parish) will also be closed for the next two weeks, until May 8-9. Service New Brunswick, 15 King Square North, on April 15 between 3 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. Rocky's Sports Bar, 7 Market Square, on April 15 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Edmundston region: E.& P. Sénéchal Center, Vitalité Health Network vaccination clinic, 60 Ouellette St., Grand Falls, on Monday, April 19, between 1:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. .m.; and on April 12, between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Public Health also identified travellers who may have been infected while on the following flights: April 20 - Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal, departed at 11:45 a.m. April 20 - Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:01 p.m. April 15 - Air Canada Flight 8919 – from Toronto to Moncton, departed at 8:56 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 8906 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 7:08 p.m. April 15 – Air Canada Flight 318 – from Calgary to Montreal departed at 11:53 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8970 – from Ottawa to Montreal, departed at 6:28 a.m. April 14 - Air Canada Flight 8898 – from Montreal to Moncton, departed at 8:14 a.m. What to do if you have a symptom People concerned they might have COVID-19 symptoms can take a self-assessment test online. Public Health says symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included: Fever above 38 C. New cough or worsening chronic cough. Sore throat. Runny nose. Headache. New onset of fatigue, muscle pain, diarrhea, loss of sense of taste or smell. Difficulty breathing. In children, symptoms have also included purple markings on the fingers and toes. People with one of those symptoms should: Stay at home. Call Tele-Care 811 or their doctor. Describe symptoms and travel history. Follow instructions.

  • 10 former employees suing idled N.L. refinery owner for $3.5M

    Some non-unionized workers who were laid off last year after the global pandemic forced the idling of the Come By Chance oil refinery are now suing their former employer. CBC News has uncovered 10 separate statements of claim filed at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, with the claimants seeking anywhere from $200,000 to $500,000 in special damages from NARL Refining LP, the owner and operator, and its general partner, NARL Refining Inc. Combined, the former employees have filed claims seeking $3.5 million, plus unspecified general damages. They allege they were dismissed without cause, without proper notice, and were not properly compensated in lieu of notice. St. John's lawyer Kyle Rees represents the former workers, all of whom have at least 17 years of experience at the refinery. Rees said employees are protected by the Labour Standards Act and previous court rulings, which means they are entitled to reasonable notice before their employment ends, or pay in lieu of notice. "These employees are no different. They're long-serving employees who are entitled to a substantial amount of pay in lieu of notice," he told CBC News. St. John's lawyer Kyle Rees represents the employees who have launched the lawsuit.(Sherry Vivian/CBC) In at least one case, the employee was given a layoff notice and sent home on the same day, according to a statement of claim. But in joint statements of defence, the two companies said there is no basis to award unspecified general damages, and the claims for special damages are "excessive" given the relevant circumstances at the time. They said they had no alternative but to significantly reduce their workforce because of the unprecedented effects of the pandemic. The companies say the pandemic led to a worldwide economic downturn that caused a drastic decline in demand for fuels. The refinery stopped producing various transportation and heating fuels in March 2020, and immediately laid off temporary employees involved with capital projects. Two lawsuits on hold In April 2020, according to court filings, some 243 full-time employees were temporarily laid off, while there were further reductions at various times up to November. According to the statements of defence, terminated employees "received payment for all outstanding wages and vacation pay." The employer continued to pay the entire cost for terminated employees to have access to health and dental benefits, as well as life insurance coverage, until Oct. 30, documents say. Rees said the cases are still working their way through the courts, and he hopes a negotiated settlement can be reached. As well, at least two of Rees's clients have been called back to work, and their lawsuits are on hold, he said. It's the latest chapter in what's been a dark time for the refinery, which has long been an economic driver in the region, and a vital supplier of fuels throughout the province. Since it stopped producing fuels, NARL Refining has been importing fuels from the United States and Europe for domestic use in Newfoundland and Labrador. In January, the provincial government gave the refinery a non-repayable grant of $16.6 million to keep the facility in what's called "warm-idle mode" until late June, while the search for a buyer or investor continues. As part of the agreement, the refinery was required to increase employment numbers to 200 full-time workers, with the province picking up 75 per cent of labour costs, and half the cost of keeping the refinery in idle mode. Meanwhile, NARL Refining would not comment on the legal matter, noting that it remains before the courts. But according to its statements of defence, the company hopes it will once again be economically feasible to reopen the refinery and "gradually return to normal operations during 2021." If that occurs, the company said, it plans to "recall most if not all of the employees laid off or terminated due to the pandemic," including those who have filed the lawsuits. Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

  • Police closely monitoring Heretics Motorcycle Club expansion into Moose Jaw

    Police are closely monitoring the expansion of the Heretics Motorcycle Club in southern Saskatchewan, warning that it's a support club for the Hells Angels. "By expanding their support clubs in the province, basically the Hells Angels are attempting to create a stronger network," said Det.-Const. Mischa Shewchuk of the Estevan Police Service's intelligence unit. The Heretics MC — which made headlines in 2016 after its In Estevan, Sask., clubhouse was damaged by arson — recently announced the creation of a new chapter in Moose Jaw. Photos of the announcement shared online in a private Facebook group show five members of the new chapter holding "Moose Jaw" patches that appear to be the bottom of the three-patch design that often adorns vests worn by outlaw motorcycle clubs. A post about the expansion drew some praise from members of the group. Estevan police say it's nothing to celebrate. "They create these support clubs as a show of force to rival groups," Shewchuk said. "They'll recruit members from these support clubs, and it also allows the Hells Angels to further inflate themselves within their criminal activities." Don't be fooled by charity events, police say Hells Angels and support clubs sometimes host charity events or "runs" and portray themselves as motorcycle enthusiasts. But Shewchuk said the club has a long history of crimes ranging from drug trafficking to murder. Shewchuk said members of the public should not be fooled by their events because they can serve as a chance for the clubs to make money, sell merchandise and meet with other outlaws. The events themselves can serve as a show of force, he said. "To some citizens that can be very intimidating, and that's the message they want to portray," he said. Shewchuk called the 2016 arson a "significant" event for Estevan and said some members of the club were the subject of multiple investigations, mainly for assault. CBC Saskatchewan reached out to the Hells Angels and the Heretics MC for comment on the expansion, but a response was not received by deadline. 'Zero tolerance' for organized crime Project Forseti, a police investigation executed in Saskatoon in 2018, saw two members of the Hells Angels and four members of the Fallen Saints MC, a Saskatoon-based support group, convicted of drug trafficking and weapons charges. The investigation was one of the largest in the province's history and resulted in more than $8 million of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine being taken off Saskatchewan streets. Shewchuk said support club members can also serve as protection for higher-ranking members of the Hells Angels during legal proceedings, as support clubs may be tasked with assisting the club with their illegal activities. Moose Jaw Police Service Staff Sgt. Taylor Elder said through a statement that police were watching the group closely and have "zero tolerance when it comes to organized crime." "This isn't the first MC group who has set roots in Moose Jaw," Elder's statement said. "Their actions will dictate our response." Police in Estevan were monitoring the Heretics MC and were working closely with other police services in Saskatchewan, Shewchuk said. Members of the public will see an increased level of enforcement as the riding season begins, he said.

  • Woman, 67, dead after being run over by large vacuum truck in north Edmonton

    Edmonton police are investigating after a 67-year-old woman was run over by a large vacuum truck in north Edmonton Tuesday afternoon. Police said officers were called to the scene around 3:40 p.m. near 122nd Street and 143A Avenue. Insp. Erik Johnson with Edmonton police said it appears the woman was out for a walk in her neighbourhood and the driver of the truck did not see her. "[The driver] was going to pull over toward a curb in the neighbourhood and unfortunately didn't see the pedestrian," Johnson said at the scene Tuesday. Johnson said the woman was killed near her home. "It was a very traumatic scene," he said. "The driver of the truck is absolutely devastated as well and it's never easy on our police officers either to see such a scene, it's pretty traumatic on our members as well." In a news release, police said investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the collision. Police there is no indication the driver of the truck was speeding or impaired.

  • Defence in Hay River murder trial says accused was a reluctant participant

    The lawyer for a Hay River, Northwest Territories, man on trial for first degree murder suggested his client was a reluctant accomplice to a murder that had more to do with others' jealousy and drug addiction. James George Thomas is accused of murdering and robbing 25-year-old Alex Norwegian in the early hours of Dec. 27, 2017. But in a Yellowknife courtroom on Monday, Thomas' lawyer suggested another man facing the same charges in Norwegian's death who has yet to go on trial is responsible for the killing, a theory that came out during questioning of Thomas' cousin, Tyler Cayen. Tyler and Thomas and two other relatives, cousins Levi Cayen and Sasha Cayen, were partying at Thomas' house the evening leading up to Norwegian's death. In court, Tyler said he and Sasha were in the grip of a raging crack cocaine addiction. He said they had been smoking crack daily at Thomas' house for weeks beforehand. Tyler Cayen said earlier that month Thomas' girlfriend had received a large retroactive payment from the federal government and spent $6,000 of it on crack cocaine. Thomas, who does not use the drug, kept the supply at his house in an effort to reduce his girlfriend's reliance on it, according to Tyler. Tyler said he and Sasha would come by daily to get some of it and drink. "Except for taking Christmas Day off, you'd been on a binge for a couple of days," suggested defence lawyer John Hale during cross-examination of Tyler. "I think it was a couple of weeks," responded Tyler. "And that was crack and alcohol?" "Yes." By Boxing Day all of the crack cocaine was gone, said Tyler. After purchasing some from Norwegian that evening, then getting a bit more later on after pulling his vehicle out of a snowbank, a decision was made to rob him. Earlier in the trial, Tyler said Levi first proposed the idea. "I would suggest Sasha was eager to set something up," said Hale. "Yes," said Tyler. "It's clear that Sasha is on board with this plan, if not driving this plan, to jack Alex Norwegian," said Hale. Tyler agreed that Sasha called Norwegian to set up a buy, then was texting him for a few hours after that. He said Sasha told the group some of what Norwegian was texting, including his location, in an area known as the portage. Hale suggested that Thomas did not want to rob Norwegian, but did so at the urging of Sasha. "Yeah, she was kind of egging him on," said Tyler. In a plea deal with the prosecutor in January of 2019, Sasha Cayen pleaded guilty to manslaughter and received a sentence of three years and seven months. Tyler Cayen pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter and was sentenced to two years in jail. Defence says co-accused in jealous rage According to Tyler, after midnight, Thomas and Levi Cayen left on a snowmobile to rob Norwegian. Levi, like Thomas, was not interested in crack cocaine. He was drunk, according to Tyler. Hale suggested Levi had another motivation entirely. "By the time Levi left to go to the portage in the early morning with Jimmy, he was pretty revved up," Hale suggested to Tyler. "And part of the reason he was revved up is he had been told [his girlfriend] had been at the portage with Alex." "I don't know about that," said Tyler. "Levi would get emotional when he was talking about [her], he was trying to get in touch with her earlier that evening," said Hale. "I think she wasn't answering him back," said Tyler. "He tried to call her a couple of times." "The idea formed in his head that she might be cheating on him," suggested Hale. "Yeah," responded Tyler. He agreed that during a tearful confession to police in January 2017 he told police, "I wished Levi didn't take it that far." Tyler said that when Thomas and Levi returned, Thomas was angry at Levi for the violence of the attack and for locking a gate on the road to where Norwegian had been left unconscious in his car. Tyler agreed that it was Thomas who told Levi to call police to alert them to where they had left Norwegian. Levi Cayen made the call from a payphone at the Rooster convenience store, reporting to police an intoxicated driver had gone off the road in the area. But Norwegian's body was not found until more than a day later, when a passerby came upon the shocking scene. The trial continues Tuesday with Sasha Cayen scheduled to testify.

  • Federal gun legislation gets mixed reviews in Atlantic Canada

    In February, the federal government introduced gun control legislation that included a voluntary ‘buy-back’ program for prohibited weapons, but public opinion polling indicates Atlantic Canadians aren’t all convinced it's the right way to tackle the issue. In a poll conducted by Leger last month, 49 per cent of Atlantic Canadians indicated they wanted stronger gun control legislation with a mandatory buy-back program - which pays gun owners for turning in prohibited weapons - and fines for gun owners who don’t participate. Thirty-eight per cent of respondents were in favour of a voluntary buy-back program, while 13 per cent either don’t know what should be done or preferred not to answer. Respondents were not asked if any sort of buy-back program was the wrong option. Ron Davis of Lower Coverdale lost his teenage daughter Laura Ann Davis over 30 years ago when she was shot to death while working at the family’s Moncton convenience store. Davis said while the legislation wouldn’t have helped in his daughter’s case, if it means one less family does not go through what they did, it's worth it. He said he supports any measures that prevent the wrong use of guns. “We face it every six months, every time he [convicted killer Patrice Mailloux] asks for parole,” said Davis. “People say you should get over it, but you don’t," he said, noting birthdays, holidays and parole hearings all re-open the pain. Whether it is 10 guns off the street or a thousand as the result of a voluntary buy-back program, the legislation won’t mean gun crime ends, Davis said, “but it does change the odds,” and the guns are less likely to fall into the wrong hands. Davis, who said he's from an extended family of hunters, said he understands that regulating guns is a tough decision for politicians to make. He knows that some hunters are unhappy, but said automatic weapons should not be needed for hunting. Barry Russell, a farmer in Weldon, Albert County, disagrees. Russell said some people may have trouble understanding why anyone would want semi-automatic weapons, but as a farmer he says they're helpful in addressing ongoing issues with wildlife. “A semi-automatic small bore rifle is very useful in dispatching groundhogs, raccoons and skunks,” he said, while a semiautomatic shotgun can help convince birds who can damage crops when the seedlings are germinating to go elsewhere. Livestock farmers also have concerns about predators, coyotes being a particular nuisance in his area, Russell said. “Many times you want more than one shot from a bolt action as varmints often come in groups.” The Liberal government announced plans for increased gun control weeks after the Nova Scotia mass shooting last spring. Bill C-21 introduced in February would also allow municipalities to ban handguns and increase criminal penalties for gun smuggling and trafficking. While many who oppose tighter regulation have stated that urban residents with little understanding of rural life are driving the gun-regulation agenda, in Atlantic Canada, 62 per cent of respondents to the March poll wanted stricter gun law regulation. Another 20 per cent thought it should stay the same while seven per cent wanted less regulation, one of the lowest rates for less regulation in the country. Twelve per cent aren’t sure what should be done or chose not to answer, by far the highest rate in the country on this polarizing topic. “If you look at the regulations that are currently in place, I think they are very adequate,” said Russell, noting gun owners already have to take and pass a course and safely store firearms. Collin Allaby of Riverview said he is in favour of a ban on fully automatic weapons, but to ban more types of guns than that is an overstretch and impacts lives of law-abiding gun owners who just want to go to the range once every few weeks, he said. Other groups and individuals, including 62 per cent of Atlantic Canadians respondents, want more regulation than currently exists. Davis said he respected that people have different views on the topic and his hope was that as debate continued people could have an open mind, recognizing that there may be no one answer. Davis passed away this month, a few days after this interview. The Leger web survey of 1,523 Canadians took place from March 26 to March 28, through computer-assisted web interviewing technology. A margin of error cannot be associated with a non-probability sample in a panel survey. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size would have a margin of error ±2.51%, 19 times out of 20. Clara Pasieka, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Telegraph-Journal

  • Vancouver police alarmed by social media posts after teen fatally stabbed

    VANCOUVER — Police say they're alarmed by "social media chatter" in the aftermath of a stabbing during a fight last weekend that killed a 15-year-old boy. Sgt. Steve Addison says Vancouver police are "asking everybody to stay calm after we've seen an uptick in potentially harmful online rhetoric." He says some posts have misidentified teens as being involved in the incident, and others have inappropriately singled people out for retribution. The Vancouver Police Department's major crime section is investigating the stabbing that took place Saturday in a park in the city's west side. They say the 15-year-old boy died Sunday after undergoing surgery for a stab wound to the chest and a 14-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Addison says in a statement "tensions and emotions are running high, and we're very worried this could lead to more conflict amongst youth." "We're pleading with teens to take a deep breath and to stay calm, and we ask parents to speak to their kids about what they're posting on social media so we can avoid any other serious incidents," he says. Police say they're temporarily deploying additional officers to the area. "We do understand that there's some chatter online about a potential vigil taking place, as well as some other events, and we just want to make sure that we are able to monitor those events and respond appropriately should we be needed," Addison told a news conference on Tuesday. Addison declined to say whether police have reached out to people who have made inappropriate posts online, saying that would delve into the investigative side of this case. This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • COVID-19 cases among Regina Correctional Centre staff nearly triple in two weeks

    Cases of active COVID-19 among staff at the Regina Correctional Centre have nearly tripled in two weeks, with 36 workers currently positive for the virus. That's up significantly from one week ago when staff reported 26 cases. Two weeks earlier the number of active cases among staff was 13 and on April 9 just five staff at the Regina jail had an active case of COVID-19. About 400 staff work at the Regina Correctional Centre. Active COVID cases among Regina Correctional Centre staff have been steadily increasing for the past month.(Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety) "I've had calls from staff saying they're having trouble getting daycare because the daycare would prefer that they don't bring their children there at the present time," said Barry Nowoselsky of the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union (SGEU), which represents provincial correctional centre staff. Monday's update, provided by the Ministry of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, also listed 80 active known COVID cases among the Regina jail's more than 670 inmates, down from last week's high of 149. My worry is that people are going to lose their lives and it was avoidable. - Barry Nowoselsky Nowoselsky said the current rate of infection among staff and inmates was entirely preventable, if the government had vaccinated everyone living and working at provincial correctional centres months ago. "My worry is that people are going to lose their lives and it was avoidable," Nowoselsky said. "People shouldn't have to show up for work and have their lives put in jeopardy when it was all avoidable." The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) had recommended inmates and staff at provincial correctional centres receive priority vaccinations in Phase 2 of the rollout. Nowoselsky said that never happened. "The minister, quite frankly, he should resign. He should step down and resign because he has failed all essential workers in the province in regard to the vaccination rollout and quite frankly, jeopardized their lives," Nowoselsky said, referring to Health Minister Paul Merriman. In previous interviews, Merriman has said the province is adhering to age-based vaccinations of inmates, but is prioritizing vaccinations for correctional centre staff. NDP justice, corrections and policing critic Nicole Sarauer said her party has been calling on Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell to resign over her handling of the pandemic in correctional centres. "[Government's] failure to act with the advice that has been provided to them by the SHA is going to result in needless illnesses and potentially deaths," Sarauer said. In an email, a spokesperson for Corrections, Policing and Public Safety said, "Corrections is working with the SHA to vaccinate eligible inmates across the correctional system on an ongoing basis." They did not respond to requests for numbers of staff and inmates that have already received a COVID vaccination. The email said updated inmate vaccination information will be provided every Friday, starting April 30.

  • EU unveils plan to send more unauthorized migrants home

    BRUSSELS — The European Union unveiled a plan Tuesday to encourage migrants refused entry into Europe to agree to be deported voluntarily, to persuade reluctant home countries to take them back, and to help people better reintegrate once they get there. The new strategy foresees counselling for migrants who arrive without authorization on the benefits of returning home, smoother legal and operational procedures to deport them, and the use of development aid or visa restrictions to convince countries they leave or cross to take them back. “It is not a secret that the European Union did not do particularly well on returns so far,” European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas told reporters. He said that around half a million people were denied permission to stay in 2019 but that only 142,000 were actually sent back. The EU has struggled to overhaul its migration and asylum policy since well over 1 million people arrived in Europe without authorization in 2015, most of them refugees from Syria, overwhelming facilities in the Greek islands and Italy. Their entry sparked one of Europe’s biggest political crises. Nations bickered over who should take responsibility for them, and whether other countries should be obliged to help. The Commission proposed sweeping new reforms last September, but the divisions have not yet been overcome even though migrant arrivals have dropped to a relative trickle. An important part of those reforms is to address the issue of deportations, known in Brussels under the euphemism of “returns.” Only around 1 in 3 migrants denied permission to stay actually return to their home country. Of the few who do, only around 30% agree to go back willingly. The European Parliament’s research service has estimated that it costs 3,414 euros ($4,120) to forcibly deport someone, compared to about 560 euros ($675) if they go voluntarily. Some migrants already receive free flights, small payments and other incentives to leave. The low deportation rate is due in part to inefficient EU procedures and the reluctance of many countries that migrants leave or transit through to positively identify their nationals and allow them back in. “Countries of origin need to be engaged more, need to accept returns, and they also need to engage more with our help on reintegration of people who are coming back,” Schinas said. “This is not only a legal obligation under international law, but it’s also a moral duty for us to help these countries.” The Commission said the aim is to help home countries set up services to improve the chances that their nationals will feel more welcome and able to find jobs or education. But the EU’s executive branch also underlined that it could impose visa restrictions on countries not willing to take people back. The plan would give important new powers to manage deportation, and provide assistance to EU member countries, to Frontex, the bloc’s border and coast guard agency. Frontex has been under investigation over alleged rights abuses and mismanagement, accusations it rejects. Lorne Cook, The Associated Press

  • Construction company files $7.5M counterclaim over Carmacks arena project

    A construction company the Yukon government has accused of leaving the Carmacks arena partially finished before abandoning the project is counter-suing for more than $7.5 million. Scott Design Build Inc. filed a statement of defence and counterclaim against the Yukon government in Yukon Supreme Court on April 13, arguing that factors out of its control, like design issues, delayed the project. The company also claims that it had always intended to finish the arena and was in the process of doing so when the Yukon government suddenly terminated its construction contract. The filings follow a $17.3-million lawsuit the Yukon government launched in February against Scott Design Build as well as an insurance company holding a performance bond on the project. In its statement of claim, the government alleges that Scott Design Build defaulted on the Carmacks arena construction contract, worth nearly $14.6 million, and claimed it failed to "perform the work as required by the contractual terms, specifications, and standards." The government is seeking $10 million from the company as well as nearly $7.3 million from insurer Echelon Financial Holdings Inc., which the government alleges failed to remedy the construction situation or pay out the performance bond. Neither the government's nor the contractor's allegations have yet been proven in court. The arena was originally scheduled to be finished in November 2020. –50 C temperatures, pandemic delayed work, company says In its statement of defence, Scott Design Build lists a number of issues that pushed back the arena's completion date, including a column design that "was not constructable" and triggered a "review of the overall framing of the building" and redesign that took three months to complete. Other issues include the temperature dropping to –50 C in early 2020, "which put all site equipment out of commission as machinery was unable to start," and, in March that same year, the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A photo of the Carmacks arena in November 2019. (Government of Yukon) Scott Design Build claims that it returned to the construction site at the end of August 2020 and by October, had closed in and heated the building so tradespeople could work on the interior. However, the statement of defence says that many of the company's subcontractors "delivered claims for additional costs" incurred due to COVID-19 — claims the company says it asked the Yukon government to consider "to no avail." "Yukon's failure to address the COVID delay claims resulted in a delayed return to the site by many trades that feared not receiving any compensation for the additional costs they had incurred," the statement alleges. The company also claims it submitted a formal request to change the completion date on contract as well as a revised construction schedule indicating the project would be finished in August 2021. However, the statement of defence says Scott Design Build never heard back about that request. Instead, on Nov. 30, the government delivered a notice of default "without legal cause," and eventually a letter of contract termination on Dec. 15. Scott Design Build alleges that the Yukon government breached the contract when it terminated it, "the result of which … have caused [the company] to have suffered financial harm for which it seeks compensation." The counterclaim is seeking more than $1 million in unpaid work and holdback, $567,487.60 in COVID-19 and winter delay costs, and a loss profit of more than $5.9 million.

  • Nunavut MP taking two-week leave because of personal health problems

    OTTAWA — Nunavut's member of Parliament says she is taking a two-week leave from her political duties because she continues to struggle with personal health problems. Mumilaaq Qaqqaq says in a statement that a doctor suggested she take some time off. She says it was a difficult decision to make, but she feels it's important to follow the doctor's advice and the leave is not COVID-19 related. Qaqqaq, first elected in 2019, returned to work in January after taking a two-month leave because of burnout, anxiety and depression following a housing tour she did in Nunavut. The NDP member also recently apologized after posting a video on her Twitter account that argued the Liberal MP for Labrador, Yvonne Jones, was not an Inuk. Qaqqaq says in the statement that her constituents remain her priority and her office will stay open during her leave. "I continue to struggle with some personal health problems. Recently, the doctor has suggested some time off to heal," Qaqqaq said Tuesday. "I am deeply grateful for the support and understanding of my family, friends, colleagues and everyone else." This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Vancouver art teacher charged with sexual assault of student, 9

    An art instructor operating in South Vancouver has been charged after a nine-year-old student came forward with allegations of sexual assault. Shao Zhai Chen, 50, is facing one count of sexual assault, one count of sexual interference and one count of invitation to sexual touching, Vancouver police said in a statement Tuesday. The nine-year-old child had been left in Chen's care on March 22 for an art class at his home near East 64th Avenue and Prince Edward Street, the statement said. "This is a very disturbing incident where a child was left under the care of an adult and that adult allegedly took advantage of her," says onst. Tania Visintin. Police are releasing an image of Chen in the hope that any parents of children attending Chen's residence could provide more information to help their investigation. "Investigators are concerned there may be other children that have attended Chen's residence and could have more information or be of assistance to this investigation," Visintin said. Chen is described as an Asian man, about five feet eight inches tall, with black and white hair, who wears glasses. He has been released on bail on condition he does not have any contact with children under the age of 16 unless in the presence of their parents, or in the presence of another adult approved of by the bail supervisor, the statement said. Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver Police Department investigators at 604-717-0604.

  • Undocumented workers in B.C. worry COVID-19 vaccine could get them deported

    Many undocumented workers in British Columbia are hesitant to get a COVID-19 vaccine over concerns that if their status is revealed at a vaccination clinic, they could be deported.

  • 'Insensitive' vaccination notice painful reminder of father's COVID-19 death, son says

    For the last couple of months, Jordan Bissonette has collected his father's bills and kept an eye out for any important tax documents. But he says his heart sank when he opened a letter from Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS) in mid-April. The notice states that his father, Rick, is being prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine due to his age and encourages him to book an appointment as soon as possible. However, the 63-year-old died from COVID-19 in February. Prior to contracting the virus, he lived in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. For his grieving family, the letter was a hurtful reminder that he is not here to benefit from the vaccine rollout. Bissonette describes the letter as "not only bitterly ironic, but upon reflection, cruelly insensitive." "It would be like if he were to have died of a heart condition and then two months later, they said, 'Oh, we found a donor for a heart transplant,'" he said. Jordan, seen here with his father, Rick, in 2013, says he's still grieving the death and found the government's letter insensitive.(Submitted by Jordan Bissonette) More care, consideration In an effort to prevent this from happening to other families, Bissonette, who lives in Ottawa, emailed several officials, including the MSSS and Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé. "The people who would have been in line for a vaccine, but have lost their lives due to the virus is not an insignificant number of people," he said. Since the pandemic began, nearly 11,000 Quebecers have died from COVID-19. Like Bissonette's family, relatives have been prevented from saying goodbye in person or holding a funeral service because of public health restrictions. Knowing this, Bissonette is disappointed the government didn't show more sensitivity and take the time to verify which people are deceased in their records before sending out the notices. "It definitely saddened me a little bit and made me a little bit angry that they were not able to — for lack of a better term — get their act together," he said, noting he's received mail from two other provincial agencies (Retraite Québec and Revenu Québec) which are aware his father is deceased. Bissonette said he knows it can be hard for large bureaucracies to keep track of information across different departments. He understands that in the haste to get as many people vaccinated as possible the letter was sent by mistake, but says that doesn't undo the hurt it caused. "As we come to terms with my father's passing, letters such as this one are distinctly unhelpful, and only rub salt in the still fresh wounds," Bissonette told the government in his email. Mailing list not up-to-date Marie-Hélène Émond, a spokeswoman for the Health Ministry, said they understand that this kind of situation can be very upsetting for a family who is already grieving a loved one. She offered her condolences to those families. "In order to invite each eligible person to be vaccinated, the MSSS sends personalized letters, according to the vaccination sequence of each region," said Émond in an email. A portion of the form letter, advising Rick Bissonette that he was eligible for vaccination. (Submitted by Jordan Bissonette) The letters are sent based on the health insurance agency RAMQ (Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec) databases. The information is taken at a certain date, so there can be delays between when the mailing lists are compiled and when the letters go out. "As a result, the list is not completely up-to-date and unfortunately people may have died in the meantime," said Émond in an email. Now that vaccination is open to all people aged 60 and over, the MSSS is looking at whether it still makes sense to use this method. The government has still not replied to Bissonette's email directly.

  • Buses to be fitted with protective shields by end of August

    After being considered for more than a decade, OC Transpo will finally install barriers on much of its fleet of buses to help protect drivers from abuse and violent behaviour by passengers and, most recently, the pandemic. The city announced last October that it's set to install barriers on its buses to protect drivers after a 2018 study and 2019 pilot project that had them installed in 12 buses. "It's been a long time coming. We've been pushing for these barriers … for bus operators for quite some time. [We're] very happy that they're coming," said Clint Crabtree, president of Amalgamated Transit Union local 279. The shields were considered after a number of assaults against drivers where they were sucker-punched, spat on, and burned by hot drinks. "Through the pilot project, we got feedback from the members that they felt more secure being behind one of these plastic barriers or shields," he said. "Nobody deserves to be assaulted." Minimal COVID-19 protection, says union While the barriers are meant to provide protection against assaults, OC Transpo general manager John Manconi said they can also provide protection from viruses, such as COVID-19. "[It] will provide extra health and safety protection for both operators and customers," he wrote in a memo to council Monday. Crabtree acknowledged the barriers could provide some protection against COVID-19, but it's likely minimal. Clint Crabtree with the union representing OC Transpo staff says the barriers are needed to help protect drivers from abusive passengers.(Amanda Pfeffer/CBC) "I don't necessarily believe that the shield or barrier will protect someone from the virus because the virus is airborne, but it's an added safety measure for the bus operators." Last year, OC Transpo installed a sheet of clear plastic, similar to a shower curtain, on buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers for that reason. But bus drivers and the local union have been calling for increased protections, especially after a surge in COVID-19 cases among drivers since the beginning of April. At least 15 have tested positive for COVID-19 in April alone. Crabtree believes the best protection against the virus is for operators to be vaccinated. "That would be the ultimate protection for the members of my local and transit employees to receive immediately." 756 buses to get shields The Plexiglas shields will be installed on 756 of the fleet's 851 buses by the end of August, according to a memo sent Monday to city councillors. The remaining buses either already have a permanent shield as part of the pilot project or are at the end of their life and will be phased out within the next year. The City of Ottawa tested a couple of models of protective barriers for drivers during a 12-month pilot.(City of Ottawa) "Moving forward, any new buses entering the fleet will have the barriers installed," wrote Manconi. Last October, the estimated cost to outfit 746 buses was $6 million. The City of Ottawa has not said whether that estimate still stands.

  • Curfew in Montreal, Laval will return to 9:30 p.m., elementary schools to reopen in Quebec City

    Premier François Legault has announced the curfew in Montreal and Laval will be pushed back to 9:30 p.m. from 8 p.m. starting next Monday, given the improving situation in the province's two largest cities. As well, elementary schools will reopen in Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches, though secondary schools and some service centres — in Beauce, Lac-Etchemin and part of Bellechasse — will remain closed given the level of spread in the community, he said. Legault said a further easing of restrictions will be done gradually to avoid a resurgence in cases. "We are getting out of the tunnel but the train of the third wave will hit us if we don't progress gradually," Legault said at a news conference Tuesday. To that end, Legault said measures will be extended the Outaouais region until May 9, because of the high rate of positive tests for COVID-19 in the region. Quebec recorded fewer than 900 COVID-19 cases for the second day Tuesday, and fewer than 200 in Montreal. There are still more than 600 people being treated in hospital with the virus. Pregnant people next on priority list Vaccines will also be made available to pregnant people starting Wednesday, after some doctors had called for them to be given priority. Legault said they are still waiting for those with chronic illnesses and disabilities to make their appointments. As vaccine supply ramps up, he said, they will soon make doses available to the general population. At the news conference, Quebec's public health director, Dr. Horacio Arruda, confirmed the death of a Quebec woman after she received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine. Arruda said tests showed the antibodies created by the vaccine caused the platelet problem that led to the patient's death. He said 400,000 Quebecers have so far received the vaccine and that the woman's death is within the vaccine's average risk, which is that serious complications arise in one in every 100,000 people vaccinated. But Arruda said it's important to weigh the risk of vaccination against the much higher risk of serious complications related to COVID-19. Montreal and Laval will see the curfew returned to 9:30 p.m. on Monday.(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

  • Third wave of COVID-19 hits Alberta's oilpatch as Wood Buffalo declares pandemic emergency

    Alberta oilsands companies are struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 among their transient workforces. As of Monday, Alberta Health reported 12 active outbreaks at work camps and mining sites across the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo. A total of 2,054 workers had tested positive, with 738 active cases linked to the latest outbreaks. The regional municipality declared a state of local emergency on Monday because of climbing COVID-19 cases. Much has changed in the span of five months. On Nov. 19, 258 cases had been linked to the oilsands. At the time, there were six active outbreaks and 10 active cases. The illness has now been linked to the death of a second worker. A Garda World security guard working at the Suncor base plant recently died of COVID-19, the company confirmed in a statement to CBC News on Tuesday. The plant, 25 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, is contending with one of the largest outbreaks, with a total of 510 cases, including 145 active. In September, an Acden employee at Imperial Oil's Kearl Lake site died of the disease. The Canadian Natural Resources Limited Horizon site, about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray, is home to the largest active outbreak, with a total of 632 cases, including 300 that are active. Operators have tried to curb the spread on site, introducing stringent screening protocols and cutting down on movement within the camps. Workers have been screened daily, subjected to rapid antigen testing and, when needed, to strict isolation protocols. Hundreds of contractors have been confined in camps, isolated in rooms now operating as designated isolation units, their meals delivered with knocks at closed doors. Each case is traced. Masks and physical distancing have become part of standard safety protocols. The Oilsands Community Alliance — which represents 15 operators in the region — said in a statement Monday that operators are striving to keep workers safe. "Since the start of the pandemic, oilsands operators have had strict protocols in place and sites are limited to critical and essential staff only. With the variant cases rising all over Alberta, additional measures have been implemented." Camp transmission, vaccine resistance Fort McMurray, the largest population centre in the municipality, currently has 1,064 active cases, the highest per capita rate in the province. School classrooms have shuttered and the municipality's sole hospital has reached its ICU capacity. The overlap between the community caseload and the oilsands outbreaks is unclear due to the way cases are tracked by Alberta Health. Case totals for each community account only for residents, not transient oilsands workers who travel into the region. Premier Jason Kenney said during a news conference Monday that oilsands work camps are a hotspot for infection. "A lot of that [transmission] appears to have occurred at work camps where people were socialising after hours and not wearing masks, not taking those basic precautions," Kenney said. The premier said the uptake on vaccines in the municipality has been about half of the 25 per cent average seen elsewhere in Alberta. The Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo declared a state of local emergency on Monday. (David Thurton/CBC) Mayor Don Scott said too many residents, particularly young oilsands workers, have been left unprotected. He is calling on the province to lower the vaccine eligibility age for his constituents and provide more details on community spread. Kenney has said he will not alter the age guidelines but will ensure eligible residents, including shift workers, are afforded more convenient access to vaccines. The premier and Health Minister Tyler Shandro are expected to meet with Scott and municipal officials on Tuesday. "The supply is there," Kenney said. "Maybe the clinics and pharmacies have not been convenient enough for folks. Maybe there continues to be an issue of vaccine hesitancy in some of the surrounding First Nations. Those are issues that we have to work through."