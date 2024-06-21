Celtics Owner Parades NBA Trophy Down Boston Street

Fans cheered as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck walked down a street while carrying the NBA championship trophy during the basketball team’s victory parade in Boston on Friday, June 21.

Video captured by X user @KBrancaleone shows Grousbeck striding down Causeway Street, the starting point for the parade.

Officials said the parade is expected to draw over one million people to the city, according to local reports. Boston officials issued a traffic advisory and encouraged people to use public transportation. Credit: @KBrancaleone via Storyful

