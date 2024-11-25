Center-left secures victory in hard-fought Uruguay election

STORY: Center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi secured victory in Uruguay's presidential election on Sunday, in a second-round race that pollsters always expected to be closely fought.

With 99% of votes counted, Orsi had won nearly 50%, and held a small but comfortable edge of just under 4 points over his rival, conservative Alvaro Delgado.

On Sunday night, Orsi addressed thousands of his Broad Front party supporters in the capital Montevideo.

"This must also be a country that walks towards development, towards prosperity, and I will also therefore be the president of national growth, the president of the country's growth, of a country that progresses, and I invite everyone to be part of this."

Both Delgado and Uruguay's president, fellow National Party member Luis Lacalle Pou, conceded the election.

After official results were announced, they swiftly congratulated Orsi and offered to help with the transition.

The victor has said he would avoid raising taxes that could scare off business and instead focus on attracting investors, spurring growth and building a skilled workforce.

The 57-year-old has also signaled closer cooperation with Europe on fighting drug trafficking and more funding for the prison system.

Unlike sharp right-left divides in recent elections in Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, Uruguay's political arena is relatively tension-free, with significant overlap between the conservative and liberal coalitions vying for office.

Orsi had sought to reassure Uruguayans that he does not plan a sharp policy shift in the traditionally moderate and relatively wealthy nation.