Centerville Community School District ordered to pay $113,000 following open meetings violation
A federal judge said a woman who accused Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexually assaulting her cannot proceed with her lawsuit under a pseudonym after finding the rapper has a right to defend himself.
More than 400 alleged victims have so far contacted the legal team working on a case against the late Egyptian billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, who has been accused of sexual abuse and rape, a lawyer for the women said.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was misleading, according to a court filing. The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct. 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.
Musk’s posts have inspired calls for masked intruders to visit the Philadelphia prosecutor’s home, attorneys claim
To retire early, or not to retire early?
A judge in a Philadelphia court today declined to move forward with a case filed Monday by the city’s District Attorney Larry Krasner alleging the Tesla billionaire and Donald Trump supporter’s $1 million giveaways to voters in swing states is effectively an illegal lottery. The case pertained only to Pennsylvania, whose 19 electoral votes are …
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union has finalized its sharply higher customs duties on electric vehicles imported from China. EVs are the latest flash point in a broader trade dispute over Chinese government subsidies and Beijing's burgeoning exports of green technology to the 27-nation bloc.
The concern over outliving your retirement plan is even higher among younger Canadians and women.
Russia's measures to curb grain exports are causing confusion in international markets as the absence of clear government instructions creates loopholes and potential friction with key buyers, traders said. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has attempted to limit grain supplies to global markets to prevent a price spike at home, as President Vladimir Putin seeks to combat inflation partly fuelled by military spending. The government has not commented officially after meeting with grain exporters earlier this month to discuss export restrictions.
China's growing inroads in making electronic displays could create national security concerns for the United States by making it dependent on China for an essential component in military technologies, the authors of a new report said. Displays are increasingly important computerized military equipment from fighter jets to augmented reality equipment that helps troops overlay digital information on their view of a battlefield, said Joe McReynolds, a co-author of the report, titled "Displays are the New Batteries". China's display subsidies could push rivals out of business and leave the U.S. dependent on China during a conflict, said James Mulvenon, the other co-author.
CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. said Thursday it has further reduced its natural gas drilling activity due to persistent low prices in Western Canada.
Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau will sit in on the hearing for Hantz Marconi, who faces both criminal and disciplinary action for allegedly trying to use her relationship with Gov. Chris Sununu to influence an investigation into her husband.
Brian Niccol is showing the kind of clarity and decisiveness that helped him save Chipotle years ago.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A white former New Hampshire police officer has been accused of race-motivated assault against a Black bank executive outside of a diner on Thanksgiving Eve 2023, according to a civil rights complaint filed by the state attorney general’s office.
China is home to US e-commerce giant Amazon.com's four biggest merchant bases, according to new research, showing the significant role that the world's second-largest economy continues to play in the global supply chain despite geopolitical tensions. Shenzhen, a technology and factory hub in China's southern Guangdong province, leads the pack with 102,588 sellers registered on Amazon, collectively generating US$35.3 billion revenue annually, according to US e-commerce service provider Smartscout
The European Union has launched an investigation into Chinese online marketplace Temu, under suspicions that it is not cracking down on the sale of illegal products and that the platform's design is "addictive" for users. The investigation comes under the European Commission's Digital Services Act, a powerful instrument that gives it sweeping powers over online businesses operating in the 27-member bloc. If found guilty, Temu could face fines amounting to 6 per cent of its annual global revenue.
As global markets navigate the complexities of rising U.S. Treasury yields and tepid economic growth, investors are increasingly drawn to dividend stocks as a potential source of steady income amidst market volatility. In such an environment, selecting stocks with reliable dividend yields can offer a measure of stability and income generation, making them an attractive consideration for those looking to bolster their portfolios.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is considering imposing tariffs on small imported goods from China to boost revenue and protect jobs in domestic industries, local media reported on Tuesday. Officials are seeking new revenue sources to address the nation's budget deficit and financial obligations inherited from her predecessor, Andres Lopez Obrador, according to the newspaper El Universal. The proposed tariffs would target products bought through Chinese e-commerce platforms including Temu, S
Huawei Technologies is expected to launch its new flagship smartphone Mate 70 next month, as a resurgence in its premium handset business intensifies its rivalry with Apple and major Chinese competitors, according to local media reports and a supply chain source familiar with the matter. If confirmed, the launch will offer fresh evidence that the Shenzhen-based tech giant, which briefly overtook Samsung Electronics and Apple in global smartphone shipments before it was hit by US sanctions, is re
Demand for AI offerings from Alphabet's cloud business helped drive an impressive revenue and earnings beat.