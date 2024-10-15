Central Coast to warm back up this weekend
Central Coast to warm back up this weekend
Central Coast to warm back up this weekend
When Julie Riddell and her husband, Gerry, bought their Fort Myers, Fla., vacation property in 2009, it didn't cross their mind that they might be buying in a hurricane-prone area.
While the newly developed storm-proof homes have endured a few storms since people moved in last year, Hurricanes Helene and Milton put those features to the test.
VANCOUVER — A key assumption about dwindling numbers of southern resident killer whales pins the blame on a lack of salmon, but a study out of the University of British Columbia has found they have twice the number of chinook available in summer as their much healthier cousins, the northern residents.
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — The Alberta government is proposing additional restrictions on wind and solar farms that conservationists think are more about limiting renewable energy than protecting the environment.
A Nova Scotia municipal council has voted to increase the distance wind turbines must be from private property without the owner's permission, but companies behind the renewable energy projects fear the change could set a new precedent that would stifle development across the province. The change, which has yet to be approved by the province, would require commercial turbines in the West Hants Regional Municipality to be at least 2.5 kilometres from abutting property lines unless there is consen
Hurricane categories no longer captures all of the hazards a storm poses to residents. Is there a better way to measure these storms?
ELLENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida counties hard hit by Hurricane Milton are returning to a semblance of normalcy, with power restored to most areas on Monday, gas stations reopening and students preparing to return to school.
Kasimbar, an anoa calf, was born at Chester Zoo following mother Darcy’s 10-month pregnancy.
Forecasts show the Nooksack River rising sharply this week, cresting below flood stage.
Some British Columbians casting ballots in the upcoming election see the vote as a crossroads for the province's famed, massive old trees, its forests' flora and fauna, and its climate future.In 2020, the province vowed to change the way trees were logged and biodiversity protected. Those close to the issue say delivering on that is more important than ever."This is a critical time, an important election," said Jens Wieting with the B.C. Sierra Club."We hope that voters in B.C. will reflect abou
As a helicopter hovers close to an elephant, trying to be as steady as possible, an experienced veterinarian cautiously takes aim. A tranquilizer dart whooshes in the air, and within minutes the giant mammal surrenders to a deep slumber as teams of wildlife experts rush to measure its vitals and ensure it's doing ok. Kenya is suffering from a problem, albeit a good one: the elephant population in the 42-square-kilometer (16-square-mile) Mwea National Reserve, east of the capital Nairobi, has flourished from its maximum capacity of 50 to a whopping 156, overwhelming the ecosystem and requiring the relocation of about 100 of the largest land animals.
The eyes of a dog rescued from Milton's relentless floodwaters mirror the raw emotions of survival and gratitude likely felt by countless Floridians.
There's a saying in Canada that only two seasons exist in the country — winter and construction. While that's clearly an exaggeration, it is fair to say the time between summer and winter doesn't last very long in Alberta when compared with eastern provinces like Ontario.According to experts, Alberta's short and less colourful autumns can be attributed to multiple factors, such as latitude and temperature.Jennifer Smith, national warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment and Climate Ch
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal appeals panel has temporarily halted two permits needed to begin construction on a pipeline project in Tennessee that will supply a natural gas plant.
Trump hates windmills with the power of a thousand turbines. That could hurt California, which is becoming more reliant on renewable energy.
President Biden has told people in Florida affected by two major hurricanes in recent weeks he knows "how devastating it is to lose your home". It was the second major storm to hit Florida in recent weeks, and the state is suffering millions of dollars of damage. The president took an aerial tour of affected areas in a helicopter, on his way to the Florida city of St Petersburg.
TORONTO — An especially warm fall in Ontario means the province may not get the colourful array of fall foliage that usually transforms treetops this time of year.
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) on Sunday argued California needs to do more to prevent wildfires after former President Trump threatened to withhold wildfire aid from the state over its environmental rules. CNN’s Dana Bash asked Donalds on “State of the Union” about Trump’s comments, noting Donalds’ home state is dealing with the fallout of two…
Is the U.S. in the clear for hurricanes in 2024? The Weather Network looks to the past while reviewing what may lie ahead for the rest of the current Atlantic season
The good news is that people believe climate change is real. The bad news is that fewer of us are in agreement about solutions or if its urgent. | Opinion