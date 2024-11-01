Central Florida county leading the state in voter turnout
The Las Vegas Sun also talked about the Republican nominee's "hateful character."
Narrator: It was not an iconic or epic moment.
Donald Trump has hit CBS news with a $10 billion lawsuit, alleging that the editing used in the network’s Kamala Harris interview amounts to “deceptive conduct” meant to interfere with the upcoming presidential election. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of Texas, further accused the network of engaging in “partisan and unlawful acts of election and voter interference through malicious, deceptive, and substantial news distortion.” The complaint added
"It’s just a completely self-inflicted wound by Trump, which I think is all about his ego," said the CNN anchor.
The Office of the Leader of the Opposition Pierre Poilievre denounced accusations raised by an Indo-Canadian group that the Conservative Party leader cancelled the 24th edition of the Diwali celebrations at Parliament Hill.
Kamala Harris was heckled at two daytime rallies on Wednesday in different battleground states, using both occasions to present herself as a unifier as she shouted over the disruptions. “I will listen to experts,” she said while an audience member began shouting at a Get Out the Vote rally in Raleigh, North Carolina. “I will listen to those impacted by the decisions I make. And to people who disagree with me.” But she didn’t listen for long. The heckler, whose words were unintelligible, continue
Leigh McGowan got in the face of Marc Lotter and Scott Jennings on Abby Phillip’s “NewsNight.”
The late night host made the case against Trump using the former president's own words.
Fellow ‘Jeopardy!’ players voice their support for the record-breaking contestant’s endorsement on X
It "would be historically unprecedented," said Harry Enten.
"But it doesn't work if you know it's coming," explained the Bill Clinton-era labor secretary.
The former president nearly slipped as he tried to climb into the vehicle.
‘It was a water hurricane, that’s what it was,’ Trump said
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump sued CBS on Thursday over an interview of his Democratic rival Kamala Harris aired on its "60 Minutes" news program in early October that the lawsuit alleged was misleading, according to a court filing. The complaint, filed in federal court in the Northern District of Texas, alleges the network aired two different responses from Harris responding to a question about the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. The version that aired during the "60 Minutes" program on Oct. 6 did not include what the lawsuit calls a "word salad" response from Harris about the Biden administration's influence on Israel's conduct of the war.
“He’s not taking care of me or my body,” said Christine Todd Whitman, the former governor of New Jersey.
Daniel Dale flagged the "incredibly obvious" spin.
A judge in Pennsylvania extended an early voting deadline until Friday after former president Donald Trump’s campaign sued Bucks County over long lines and voting cut offs at election offices. Bucks County Court Judge Jeffrey G. Trauger sided with the Republican nominee and gave residents of the southeast Pennsylvania county until the close of business on Friday to apply for a mail-in ballot. The court win comes after the former president complained about “cheating” elections officials on social
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was very publicly trying to rein himself in. “Don’t get going, Joe. Slow up,” he advised himself during a speech where he was criticizing Republican Donald Trump.
This comes as Musk, a billionaire backer of Trump's presidential bid, says that giant budget cuts would create “temporary hardship” for the country.
People on social media noted that Haley's surrogacy for the Trump campaign seems to be inadvertently making the case for Harris instead.