Central Florida Olympic gold medalist paves the way for future beach volleyball stars
Central Florida Olympic gold medalist paves the way for future beach volleyball stars
Central Florida Olympic gold medalist paves the way for future beach volleyball stars
Budinger played seven seasons in the NBA after the Detroit Pistons drafted him in 2009
After playing seven years in the NBA, Chase Budinger jumped into beach volleyball. Now, he'll go to the Olympics with playing partner Miles Evans.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it has every right to target French troops in Ukraine, whether they were army personnel or mercenaries.
A Russian soldier who plans offensives said it's hard to send troops into fights where they will likely die, but he can't be honest with them.
Dustin Poirier will be healing from multiple broken bones after his title fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 in New Jersey.
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
Caitlin Clark is at the center of controversies over flagrant fouls and offensive commentary, but she’s not the problem, writes Amy Bass. Men like Pat McAfee are, she argues.
In the world before LIV Golf, he would have just finished his sophomore season at Tennessee.
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA — Once tickets in Edmonton officially went on sale Wednesday for fans to watch the Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup final, they sold out within minutes.
Three have been named to Furyk's contingent, although he can still name two more assistants prior to the event.
Pat McAfee's misogynistic remarks about WNBA star Caitlin Clark crossed a huge line. The question now becomes: What will ESPN do about it?
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have hired former New York Islanders head coach Lane Lambert as an associate coach on Craig Berube's staff.
Reese was ejected after two very quick whistles from referee Charles Watson.
CHICAGO (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored a season-high 33 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the New York Liberty to an 88-75 victory Tuesday night over the Chicago Sky, who lost rookie Angel Reese to an ejection in the fourth quarter.
Major League Baseball can provide tremendous crowd atmosphere. Here are the eight biggest ballparks in MLB by capacity.
It was 10 years ago this month when Aaron Ekblad, Sam Reinhart, Leon Draisaitl and Sam Bennett were clearly the top four players entering the 2014 NHL Draft, though nobody knew what the order of their selection was going to be. Posed for photos together, some in Philadelphia Phillies jerseys — the draft was in Philly that year — and some in suits. Game 1 is in Florida on Saturday night.
The NBA star shared a photo of himself posing alongside Justin and his other children with ex Larsa Pippen: Scotty Pippen Jr., Preston and Sophia
Chase Budinger spent parts of seven seasons in the NBA. Now the former McDonald's All-American is enjoying a successful second act in his childhood favorite sport.
"Slide into the DMs, all you former players, and we'll let you know whether or not you can get in the alliance."