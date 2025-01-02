Central Iowa Water Works officially begins managing drinking water
This interesting discovery could be the first of many ways to solve environmental challenges related to coffee waste and sand extraction. The post Scientists have discovered a new purpose for your leftover coffee grounds appeared first on The Manual.
Snow squall watches and warnings have been issued in southern Ontario for significant snowfall creating treacherous travel. These meandering bands will likely continue through the weekend
A sea otter has been seen clambering onto a surfboard and following surfers off Vancouver Island, prompting reminders from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to avoid close interactions with the mammals.
An underwater volcanic eruption could be on your 2025 bingo card
A mother killer whale who famously pushed the body of her dead newborn for 17 days in 2018 has lost another calf, and researchers say she is again carrying the body.
Systems snow will give way to a five day lake-effect event, likely resulting in over 50cm for the snow belt
CHISINAU (Reuters) -The breakaway Moldovan region of Transdniestria cut heating and hot water supplies to households on Wednesday after Russia stopped supplying gas to central and eastern Europe via Ukraine. The severing of the gas flow was felt immediately in the mainly Russian-speaking territory of about 450,000 people, which split from Moldova in the early 1990s as the Soviet Union collapsed. Russia has about 1,500 troops stationed there.
Green hydrogen is a crucial component in the global effort to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors, like long-haul transportation, construction, and manufacturing. A process first discovered in the early 19th
The giant supervolcano that lies under Yellowstone National Park is cooling off in the west but staying hot in the northeast.
With today's inflated car prices, Americans are more apt to hold on to their cars longer and even drive them into the ground if necessary. Find More: 6 SUVs That Last Longer Than You Think and Are...
Pacific lows stir up the weather for the first weekend of the year in British Columbia
North Atlantic right whales should live well past 100 years, but threats to the endangered species, including from commercial crab and lobster fishing, have cut their lifespan to a fraction of that, a recent study suggests.Published in the journal Science Advances, the study focused on southern right whales, which aren't endangered and can live up to 130 years. However, as southern and northern right whales are closely related, lead author Greg Breed said the study "confirmed the sad state of af
Experienced boiler operators know that oxygen can cause localized, severe corrosion in steam boiler systems through a process called oxygen pitting. This occurs when dissolved oxygen in the water comes into
Snowfall totals are expected to range between 10-30 centimeters before transitioning to rain
(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian miner Serra Verde Group is boosting production of rare earth metals at a time of growing trade friction between the US and China, the world’s dominant supplier of minerals critical to technology.Most Read from BloombergIs This Weird Dome the Future of Watching Sports?NYPD Seeking Gunmen After 10 People Wounded Outside Queens VenueDetroit’s Michigan Central Is the Building Revival Story of 2024Burned Out Parents Need Better Public SpacesA Commuting Resolution for 2025: Ri
Miami's luxurious barrier islands high-rises are sinking, pointing to an expensive issue for coastal properties and cities worldwide.
Researchers at the University of British Columbia say they've found evidence suggesting high levels of road salt in B.C. streams can cause death and deformities in young salmon.
2025 will kick off with a widespread snow event blanketing Quebec, including Montreal and other major regions
Hundreds of people cannot return home, roads are closed and train services cancelled due to flooding.
Two Texas fishermen and a dog survived an EF-3 tornado on a fishing boat.