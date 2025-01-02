Central Iowa Water Works officially begins managing drinking water

CBC

North Atlantic right whales should live well past 100 years, but threats to the endangered species, including from commercial crab and lobster fishing, have cut their lifespan to a fraction of that, a recent study suggests.Published in the journal Science Advances, the study focused on southern right whales, which aren't endangered and can live up to 130 years. However, as southern and northern right whales are closely related, lead author Greg Breed said the study "confirmed the sad state of af